COLOMBO Nov 26 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker at a more than six-week low on Tuesday due to outward
remittances and as banks traded the greenback at a higher level,
dealers said.
The spot rupee closed at 131.15/25 per dollar, its
lowest since Oct. 17 and weaker from Monday's close of
131.10/20.
Three-day forward or spot next, which was actively traded in
the market, ended weaker 131.45/50 per dollar, down from
Monday's close of 131.22/25, dealers said.
"Large transactions of outward remittances put the pressure
on the rupee. The spot was largely ignored and the spot-next
was active," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Dealers said the rupee was under pressure and the banks
started trading the spot at 131.15 after authorities tolerated a
five cent increase from 131.10 level.
Since Oct. 17, banks had been reluctant to trade the rupee
beyond 131.10 per dollar, a level seen desirable by the central
bank.
Dealers said the currency will be under downward pressure
because of continuing importer dollar demand, but it will
recover due to expected exporter conversions and foreign
remittances ahead of Christmas.
While presenting the 2014 budget, President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, said last week
maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime along with
productivity improvement is important to achieve the export
revenue target of $20 billion in 2020.
Dealers and banks, however, said there would be hardly any
change in the central bank's exchange rate policy as it was
already under a flexible regime.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.05 percent since
then.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)