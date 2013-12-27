COLOMBO, Dec 27 Sri Lankan stocks rose for a second straight session on Friday, hitting a more than 7-week high led by diversified shares such as John Keells Holdings PLC . The main stock index rose 0.48 percent, or 28.17 points, to 5,876.66, its highest close since Nov. 6. The day's turnover was 1.33 billion rupees ($10.17 million), its highest since Nov. 8 and well above this year's daily average of 831.7 million rupees. Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings rose 2.27 percent to 225 rupees a share while C T Holding rose 5.11 percent. Ceylon Tea Services PLC rose 1.43 percent to 680 rupees a share. Foreign investors bought a net 13.91 million rupees worth of shares on Friday, bringing the net foreign inflow to 22.49 billion rupees so far this year. Analysts said many investors were sidelined in a holiday mood, while large institutional funds were waiting for the new year to resume active trading. They expect the market to rally early in the new year as the possibility of retail investors returning to risky assets is increasing due to falling interest rates, with yields on treasury bills dropping to their lowest since November 2011 at last week's auction.. ($1 = 130.8000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)