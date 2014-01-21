COLOMBO, Jan 21 Sri Lankan shares slipped in thin volume on Tuesday, led by oil palms and beverage companies, though foreign investors bought in risky assets in an overbought market. The main stock index edged down 0.05 percent, or 3.14 points, to 6,153.54. Officials from the Colombo Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with some top company officials and brokers, were in Singapore for a roadshow to attract more foreign funds. The SEC said in a statement that more than 200 institutional investors, investment banks and financial advisors attended the roadshow. Shares of Carsons Cumberbat PLC fell 0.38 percent to 368.10 rupees, while Selinsing PLC dropped 17.07 percent to 1,035 rupees. The market has gained 3.51 percent in the last nine sessions, which analysts attributed to the central bank's interest rate cut on Jan. 2 and the recent fall in T-bill yields. The index has been in an overbought region since Jan. 7, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has risen 4.07 percent so far this year following a 4.8 percent gain in 2013 after having fallen in the previous two years. The day's turnover was 414.1 million rupees ($3.17 million), half of last year's daily average of about 828.4 million rupees. Foreign investors were net buyers of 92.07 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net inflow to 684 million rupees. They had bought 22.88 billion rupees of stocks last year. ($1 = 130.7400 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)