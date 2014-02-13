COLOMBO Feb 13 Sri Lankan shares ended steady
on Thursday at their lowest close in five weeks ahead of central
bank's policy rate decision, but foreigners bought the island
nation's risky assets on a net basis after five straight
sessions, though stockbrokers said foreign funds' exit is far
from over.
Foreign investors bought a net 118.97 million rupees
($909,400) worth of shares on Thursday, after the market
suffered a 4.62 billion rupees outflow in the previous five
sessions as some offshore funds exited the market amid broader
selloff from emerging markets.
The main stock index ended 0.02 percent down, or 1.09
points, at 6,083.39, its lowest close since Jan. 10. It has lost
over 2.6 percent in the last eight sessions through Thursday.
The bourse has seen 3.11 billion rupees of foreign outflow
so far in 2014, after enjoying a net inflow of 22.88 billion
rupees last year
Analysts said the market is still concerned over further
foreign outflows, which is largely due to foreign selloff in
emerging markets with some offshore funds exiting with profits.
"Foreign selling is not completely over. Some of those funds
that exit last week are still negotiating to sell some quantity.
So the main concern is when this foreign selling would end," a
stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.
The broader market expects the central bank to hold its key
policy rates at multi-year lows at its announcement scheduled
for Monday.
Analysts said local investors are active in the market after
interest rates on treasury bills eased to multi-year lows,
making fixed-income assets unattractive.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc lost 1.46
percent, pulling the overall index down.
The index, however, has risen 2.89 percent so far this year,
following a 4.8 percent gain in 2013. It fell in the previous
two years.
The day's turnover was 665 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of about 1.22 billion rupees. The market
has witnessed an average turnover of 1.71 billion rupees in the
seven straight sessions through Tuesday, which analysts
attributed to active buying by local investment funds and
institutional investors.
Both stocks and currency markets will be closed for a
Buddhist religious holiday on Friday. Normal trading will resume
on Monday.
($1 = 130.8250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)