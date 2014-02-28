COLOMBO Feb 28 Sri Lankan shares gained for a
second straight session on Friday, moving further away from a
near 10-week closing low, led by top conglomerate John Keells
Holdings despite foreigners investors selling risky
assets.
The main stock index gained 1.15 percent, or 67.50
points, to close at 5,940.31, its highest since Feb. 21. It hit
a near 10-week closing low on Tuesday.
The index has dropped nearly 7 percent in the last 15
sessions through Tuesday. It returned to its neutral territory
from an oversold zone, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Foreign investors sold a net 43.4 million rupees ($331,200)
worth of shares on Friday, extending the net outflow in the past
15 sessions to 5.43 billion rupees as some offshore funds exited
the market.
It has seen a net 4.04 billion rupees of foreign outflows in
so far 2014, after enjoying net inflows of 22.88 billion rupees
last year.
Analysts said investors were concerned about further
outflows, though local investors are still optimistic about
risky assets due to falling interest rates.
Top conglomerate John Keells Holdings gained 4.10
percent to 220.70 rupees as local and forging investors snapped
up the battered share.
The day's turnover was 851.6 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of about 1.09 billion rupees.
($1 = 131.0500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)