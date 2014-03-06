COLOMBO, March 6 Sri Lankan shares ended at
their highest level in two weeks on Thursday led by top
conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC amid mild foreign
inflows.
The main stock index ended up 0.43 percent, or 25.50
points, at 5,961.93 points, its highest close since Feb. 19.
Shares in John Keells rose 2.23 percent to 224.90 rupees.
The day's turnover was 716.1 million rupees ($5.48 million),
much below this year's daily average of about 1.02 billion
rupees.
Analysts said investors were cautious and waiting for
direction as a tough resolution on Sri Lanka comes up for voting
at the United Nation's Human Rights Council later this month.
Reacting to a report by the U.N. human rights chief last
week, Sri Lanka questioned the independence of the human rights
office of the U.N. on Wednesday, a day after the United States
asked the U.N. to investigate human rights violations by the Sri
Lankan government.
Foreign investors bought a net 3.1 million rupees worth of
shares on Thursday, but they have been net sellers of 5.41
billion rupees for the last 19 sessions as some offshore funds
exited the market.
The index has seen a net 4.02 billion rupees of foreign
outflows so far in 2014, after net inflows of 22.88 billion
rupees last year.
($1 = 130.5950 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)