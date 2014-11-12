LONDON Nov 12 Sterling fell on Wednesday and
investors pushed back expectations for a first rise in official
UK interest rates after the Bank of England said inflation was
likely to fall below 1 percent and rates rise at a slower pace.
As the bank trimmed some of its forecasts for growth,
Governor Mark Carney said it was appropriate that markets
expected somewhat easier monetary conditions to prevail than
they had done three months ago.
He also said a rally for the pound that has faltered in
recent months had subtracted about 0.75 percentage points from
headline inflation over the past year.
The pound hit a day's low of $1.5873 after the report was
published and in reaction to Carney's initial comments at a news
conference. It also fell to a session low against the euro,
trading at 78.505 pence per euro.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE index pared losses after
the report. Short sterling futures for June and September of
next year <0#FSS:> rose around 4-6 basis points, implying
expectations for a rate rise were moving to the third quarter
from marginally earlier.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Alistair Smout)