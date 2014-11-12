(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON Nov 12 Sterling fell and UK government
bond futures rallied on Wednesday as the Bank of England said
inflation was likely to fall further, prompting investors to
push back expectations of when interest rates would first rise
towards the end of 2015.
Governor Mark Carney told a news conference after the BoE
released its latest quarterly inflation report that it was
appropriate that markets now expected "somewhat easier" monetary
conditions than three months ago.
Sterling last traded at $1.5816, down 0.6 percent
on the day. The euro was worth 78.82 pence, up 0.6 percent
.
"Sterling is getting hit because markets are pricing out any
chance of a rate hike in Q3, next to Q4 and even Q1 2016," said
Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "A lot
depends on domestic data when the first rate hike will be, but
it looks like (it) could drop towards $1.57."
The central bank said that since August markets had shifted
their expectations for the first hike back to October 2015 from
the first quarter of next year.
Sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA), the
central bank's favoured measure of rate expectations, have
wavered in that period but on Wednesday they moved to price in a
rate rise in October from August before the report was released.
Short sterling interest futures, which can be used to
measure rate expectations but have been warped by the era of
quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy, point to a
full 25 basis point rise in September, compared with June
earlier. <0#FSS:>
Carney said a rally in the pound that has faltered in recent
months had subtracted about 0.75 percentage points from headline
inflation over the past year.
Gilt futures rose as the report was released and
last traded at 115.96, up 56 ticks on the day. Ten-year cash
gilt yields fell 6.7 bps to 2.17 percent, a
three-week low.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE index also pared losses
after the report, reflecting the idea that the bank would
continue to support the economy for longer.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Alistair Smout Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)