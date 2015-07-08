By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 Sterling fell 1 percent against
the euro and nearly 0.7 percent against the dollar on Wednesday,
after Britain's finance minister announced spending cuts in a
budget speech that also lowered growth forecasts.
Growth for 2015 was forecast to be 2.4 percent, down from a
forecast of 2.5 percent made in March, George Osborne told
parliament, although the economy was still expected to outpace
the U.S., Germany and France.
Investors had been expecting a degree of fiscal tightening
to be announced after the Conservative Party won the May general
election. Osborne said he would freeze working-age benefits for
four years and raise the thresholds at which Britons can access
the country's tax credits system.
All in all, the welfare reforms announced on Wednesday are
expected to save the 12 billion pounds which Osborne says he
needs to meet a revised target of eliminating the budget deficit
by the 2019/20 financial year.
"There has been a modest downgrade to growth and an element
of fiscal tightening. We are seeing sterling drift lower while
short euro positions are getting flushed out," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Sterling was down 0.65 percent at $1.5363, having
hit a four-week low of $1.5353 just before the first solely
Conservative budget in two decades was delivered at 1130 GMT.
Sterling was down 1 percent against the euro, trading at 71.92
pence per euro.
Sterling had jumped on the back of some better economic
numbers in recent weeks. But with Greece's problems threatening
another shock to European economies, Osborne's pledge to go
harder on austerity and start reducing overall debt soon bodes
ill for the immediate growth outlook, analysts said.
"Osborne has frontloaded some of the bad news so the end
result today may not be quite as bad for sterling, but on top of
Greece it is still an austerity budget," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist with Rabobank in London.
Traders said doubts over growth and fiscal tightening could
see markets reprice expectations of when the Bank of England
would start to raise interest rates. Investors are currently
pricing in a chance of the first rate hike in the second quarter
of next year.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Andrew
Roche)