* German damper on summit hopes pushes up sterling vs euro

* Weak desire to take on risk triggers euro sales

* UK recession confirmed, annual Q1 GDP revised down

By Michelle Chen

LONDON, June 28 Sterling hovered near a one-month high against the euro on Thursday after a German official quashed any hopes of quick decisions at a European Union summit, comments which dragged the pound to a two-week low against the safe-haven dollar.

Data confirming the UK economy was mired in a recession in the first three months of this year and contracted by more than previously thought in fourth quarter 2011 also weighed down the pound against the dollar.

German leaders have consistently played down expectations for a two-day summit that started on Thursday. Some in the market were hoping that Europe's paymaster and largest economy would be more amenable to a banking union or some form of intervention to drive down borrowing costs for peripheral euro zone countries.

But a German government source told Reuters on Thursday the summit would produce no detailed decisions and that it will take time to resolve the bloc's debt crisis, causing traders to rush to sell the euro and buy safe havens like the dollar and the yen..

At the same time, Spanish 10-year yields rose to trade above 7 percent, a level considered unsustainable, while Italian 10-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 6.19 percent at an auction.

The euro was flat against the pound at 80.11 pence, off a four-week low of 79.85 pence hit earlier this week. It fell to a session low of 79.86 earlier in the day.

Data showing German unemployment rose more than expected in June also weighed on investor appetite for euro zone assets.

"The euro was sold very sharply on the back of some weak German data, and signs that Germany wasn't going to give ground at the EU summit. I think that pulled the whole market lower," Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com said.

But she added that in the short term it might be difficult for the euro to move much lower against the pound as there would be a lot of support for the common currency on the way down, including the first strong support level at 79.80 pence.

Against the dollar, the pound reversed earlier gains to fall 0.3 percent to $1.5520, its lowest in two weeks. It was on track for two straight days of losses with the grim GDP data and house price numbers undermining the British pound.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed the economy contracted for a second successive quarter between January and March, and revised down the annual GDP growth rate to -0.2 percent.

Separate data showed Britain's current account deficit widened more than expected to 11.179 billion pounds from 7.228 billion pounds, equivalent to 2.9 percent of GDP.

The weak data confirmed that Britain is in the midst of a recession and will cement expectations that the Bank of England will resort to more quantitative easing (QE) next month. More QE is usually bearish for the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.

However, more QE is largely priced in by investors and the announcement of further easing next week could see sterling gain against the dollar and the euro.

Analysts say the BOE's move to shore up the economy by opting for more QE will be seen as pre-emptive, offering support to sterling and UK gilts which are seen as a safe haven for those looking to exit the euro zone turmoil.

Besides, with European politicians unlikely to find a solution to the debt crisis soon, the onus will be on the European Central Bank to provide some direction and prevent a damaging recession in the region.

"I think the ECB will cut interest rates next week which will press the euro lower to around the 79.50 area," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank. (Editing by Toby Chopra)