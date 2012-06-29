(Update quotes, adds comments)
* Pound touches one-week high vs dollar as risk rallies
* Trade-weighted sterling set for 4th quarter of gains
* Investors eye BoE QE decision, UK PMI data
By Michelle Chen
LONDON, June 29 Sterling rallied against the
dollar on Friday after European leaders agreed measures to cap
weaker euro zone nations' borrowing costs, boosting demand for
perceived riskier currencies.
At a two-day meeting that started on Thursday, euro zone
policymakers also agreed to create a single supervisory body for
the euro zone's banks.
The deals surprised many investors who were braced for an
action-free summit given apparent German resistance to any
concessions on debt.
Further gains for sterling are likely to be dependent on the
strength of UK economic data next week and market reaction to a
Bank of England meeting on Thursday, at which policymakers are
expected to announce further asset purchases to boost growth.
"Sterling is looking quite perky against the dollar because
there is more risk appetite as the Germans are more flexible,"
said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
The pound rose more than 1 percent against the
dollar to $1.5705, its highest level in a week, with resistance
expected around the 200-day moving average at $1.5750.
Michael Sneyd, currency strategist at BNP Paribas said it
could move towards $1.58 against the dollar if U.S. non-farm
payrolls data next week is weaker than expected.
The euro rose around 0.8 percent against the
pound to hit a session high of 80.94 pence. Market players said
resistance was expected around 81.00 pence and the June 11 high
of 81.63 pence.
Some strategists questioned whether the EU summit had thus
far addressed structural problems in the euro zone and said
investors may look to sell into the rally.
Such a move could benefit sterling against the euro as many
investors see the UK as a relative haven from the debt crisis.
Sterling's trade-weighted index was set to post its
fourth straight quarter of gains, in part thanks to portfolio
flows that have been diverted from the euro zone into the UK
gilt market.
QE DEBATE
Many market players are convinced the BoE will announce more
quantitative easing next week to prop up the UK economy which
has slipped back into a second recession since the 2008 global
financial crisis.
At the June meeting policymakers were narrowly split 5-4 in
favour of keeping the QE total unchanged at 325 billion pounds.
While some analysts said more QE could weigh on sterling by
increasing the total supply of the pounds in the system, others
argued it could support the currency if investors cheer measures
to shield the economy from the euro zone crisis.
The BoE's risk watchdog, the Financial Policy Committee,
said on Friday that the UK's outlook had worsened as a result of
the euro zone crisis.
"We don't think this (QE) is going to weaken sterling. In
the past QEs from the BoE, there's little evidence that it has
weakened sterling and we think that will be the case going
forward," BNP Paribas' Michael Sneyd said.
Sneyd said sterling was very aggressively sold after the
global financial crisis which meant it was now very cheap and
could appear attractive as a long term investment.
Investors are also likely to be focused on services,
manufacturing and construction PMI data due next week, to help
gauge the country's economic health. A Reuters poll showed
growth in the dominant services sector is expected to slow to
52.8 in June from 53.3 last month.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)