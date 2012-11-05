* Sterling falls vs dollar after UK services PMI disappoints
* Most investors expect BoE to hold fire at Thursday's
meeting
* Euro zone crisis, U.S. elections to dictate currency moves
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON Nov 5, Sterling retreated from a
one-month high against the euro and fell versus the dollar on
Monday after lower-than-expected UK service sector growth
suggested underlying weakness in the economy.
A purchasing managers' survey showed Britain's dominant
services sector expanded last month at its slowest pace in
almost two years. The PMI came in at 50.6 against analysts'
forecasts of 52, but still signalled an expansion.
In contrast recent data has shown euro zone manufacturing
and services activity shrinking, a factor that is likely to
offer solid support to the pound against a struggling euro.
Earlier the euro had fallen broadly on fresh doubts about
whether Greece can pass crucial labour reforms for it to receive
more financial aid.
The euro was flat on the day at 80.05 pence, recovering from
a low of 79.86 pence, its lowest since Oct 2.
Near-term resistance is at its 55-day moving average of 80.12
pence while offers are cited above 80.30/40.
"The services data has knocked the wind out of the sails of
sterling a little, but it is likely the upside is going to
continue," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC World Markets.
He expected the euro's gains against sterling to be capped
around 80.25 pence in the short term as underlying risks in
Europe are more pronounced.
BoE QE, U.S. ELECTION
Against the buoyant dollar, the pound fell 0.4
percent to $1.5962, with traders citing UK exporters' bids
at$1.5980 and support at $1.5935 - the low struck on Oct. 24.
Stop-loss sell orders are cited below $1.5930 with some traders
targeting a drop to $1.5914, the low struck on Oct. 23.
Chartists said that having fallen below the 55-day moving
average of $1.6046, sterling could decline to $1.5853, its
100-day moving average.
The weaker-than-expected services data could strengthen the
case for more asset purchases known as quantitative easing (QE)
from the Bank of England. That could weigh on sterling as more
QE usually hurts a currency because it increases the supply.
UK factory output data is due on Tuesday and if data were to
disappoint, expectations for the BoE to print more money will
grow.
The BoE will announce its decision on Thursday and most
analysts expect it to keep its asset purchase programme
unchanged until early 2013. It is also expected to keep interest
rates on hold on Thursday.
"We are now of the view that (better-than-expected)
third-quarter GDP data has bought the BoE a little bit more time
and they will probably hold fire for now," said Christian
Lawrence, currency strategist at Rabobank.
"It is really going to take a decent breakaway from the 80
handle in euro/sterling and $1.60 level in sterling to really
signal the next move and ahead of the BoE meeting that is
unlikely to happen."
Uncertainty surrounding the likelihood of more easing by the
BoE is likely to check sharp gains in the pound before
Thursday's meeting, traders said.
Tuesday's U.S. election, in which incumbent Barack Obama and
Republican Mitt Romney are neck and neck in the polls, is also
dictating sterling's moves against the dollar.
Uncertainty around it has encouraged safe-haven flows into
the U.S. currency, pushing it higher against sterling.