* Sterling rises to 1-month high vs euro on weak German data
* U.S. fiscal cliff worries, strengthens dollar vs sterling
* Thursday BoE meeting, QE decision keeps sterling gains in
check
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON Nov 7, Sterling rose to a one-month high
against the euro on Wednesday after the single currency
responded to mounting concerns over the currency bloc's economic
prospects.
The euro fell to 79.785 pence, its lowest level
since Oct 1, after weaker-than-expected German industrial output
data and lowered growth forecasts from the EU Commission.
The euro was also hurt by comments from ECB President Mario
Draghi who said the bank expected the euro zone economy to
remain weak "in the near term," adding to investor nervousness
ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
The single currency was last trading at 79.78 pence, down
0.4 percent against the pound and close to its trough of 79.71
pence. Near-term support for the euro was seen at 79.65 pence,
its 100-day moving average.
The euro faced further pressure before a Greek parliamentary
vote later on Wednesday on austerity measures necessary to
secure the next tranche of bailout cash and avoid bankruptcy.
"A positive vote from Greece will probably not put a lot of
upward pressure on euro/sterling as the market has likely
already priced in for the voting in Greece to go OK," said Adam
Cole, head of global FX strategy at RBC.
"But a negative vote will see an absolutely plunge (in
euro/sterling)."
Earlier on Wednesday, sterling gained against the dollar
after investors sold the U.S. currency as victory for Barack
Obama in the U.S. presidential election was seen ensuring easy
monetary policy.
But the dollar soon rose to a two-month high against major
currencies as investors shifted focus to the looming U.S. fiscal
cliff concerns, bolstering the safe-haven appeal of the U.S.
currency. The fiscal cliff is a mix of tax increases and
spending cuts due to extract some $600 billion from the economy
starting Jan.1, barring a deal with Congress
QUESTIONS ON QE
Nerves ahead of a Bank of England interest rate decision on
Thursday also kept investors wary of the British pound.
Sterling was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.5978
, easing towards its two-week low of $1.5957 struck on
Monday, and off a session high of $1.6043. Near-term support is
seen at Oct. 23 low of $1.5914.
Robust UK gross domestic product figures in the third
quarter and comments by Bank of England policymakers have
prompted market players to lower their bets on further easing
from the BoE's monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday, a
factor that has helped the pound in recent weeks.
A slew of weaker-than-expected industrial, housing and
retail sales data has dented hopes of a sustained recovery in
the fourth quarter but was not enough to shake the belief the
BoE will hold off pumping in more cash until early next year.
Expectations of more quantitative easing (QE) usually weigh
on sterling as asset purchases increases the currency's supply.
"There seems to be quite a large risk that we get no more QE
from the BoE tomorrow. Even if we do the risk is they signal
very strongly this will be the last QE in the absence of a large
shock," Cole said.
He added that either way the market will take that as being
a relatively positive signal for the currency.
Economists polled by Reuters expect rates to be held and
asset purchases to pause at 375 billion pounds, expecting the
central bank to hold fire until early next year.
The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday and while
no rate cuts are expected, growing evidence that the euro zone
is in recession is likely to boost expectations of more easing
in the coming months.
BMO Capital Markets recommended investors go short on the
euro against the British pound before the rate decisions by the
ECB and the BoE.
"We have entered a short EUR/GBP position at 79.87 pence. We
set a stop loss at 80.80 with near-term targets at 79.155 and
78.54 (61.8 percent and 76.4 percent retracements of the
July-October rally)."