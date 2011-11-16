* Dollar/sterling lower; euro crisis safety bid weighs

* BoE paints gloomy UK picture, fresh asset purchases eyed

* Pound seen dropping towards $1.56

By William James

LONDON, Nov 16 Sterling hit a four-week low versus the dollar on Wednesday as the Bank of England cut its growth and inflation forecasts, leaving the door open for more stimulus, while euro zone debt worries pushed investors towards the safety of the dollar.

The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report showed Britain on the brink of contraction and forecast that inflation would eventually fall well below target. This suggests, as many expect, that it may add to its 275 billion pound asset purchase programme.

Data also showed Britain's jobless rate at a 15-year high, underlining the weakness in its economy.

"It's all bad news for sterling, but the surprise effect was limited, which is why the scale of the sterling decline is also limited so far," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

Sterling fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.5762, having touched $1.5738, its lowest since Oct. 20.

The next support level was $1.5719, the 50 percent retracement of the rise from Oct. 6 to 31. A break below there could see it drop towards the Oct. 20 low of $1.5680 and the Oct. 18 low of $1.5631.

"(BoE Governor Mervyn) King stressed the outlook for the economy has worsened since the August report thus underlining the probable need for more stimulus in the form of QE. Sterling is drifting lower ... The old range low of $1.5265 looms," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

The dollar was also supported against riskier currencies, including sterling, as concerns grew about the euro zone debt crisis spreading, keeping French and Italian bond yields high even as the European Central Bank bought sovereign debt.

Sterling was little changed against the euro, which edged up 0.1 percent at 85.65 pence.

SELL ON A REBOUND

Positioning data on Monday showed speculators have cut back bearish bets against sterling. This leaves scope for them to initiate fresh short positions, meaning any bounce is likely to attract selling.

Morgan Stanley recommended entering short positions at $1.5870 with a target of $1.5360 and a stop at $1.5970.

The prospect of a wave of sterling supply to fund increased central bank purchases of UK bonds weighed on the pound against the dollar as investors positioned for fresh falls.

"Slow growth, more (quantitative easing) and low CPI is all good news for gilt investors, and so that probably provides some safe haven bid for sterling from that perspective," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"But does it support sterling against the dollar? I'm not so sure it does, particularly if we're in a very risk-averse environment ... It's a case of sterling still looking slightly better against the euro but also still slightly struggling against the dollar in the case of risk-off." (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer)