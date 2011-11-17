* Sterling boosted but UK econ concerns remain
* Traders say demand limited after 3 days of selling
* Pound likely to strengthen vs euro, gilt inflows help
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 17 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Thursday after unexpectedly strong UK retail sales
data provided some rare good news on the economy, although the
figures did little to alter the overall view that the outlook
remained grim.
The pound rose to as high as $1.5802, supported
also by the euro's gains against the dollar after a fall in U.S.
weekly jobless claims added to the view the U.S. economy was
gaining traction and prompted some investors to pick up
currencies considered to be higher risk.
Data showed UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in October,
defying predictions of a fall.
Despite the pick-up in consumer spending, investors are
bracing for more signs of weakness in the UK economy and such
concerns limited gains in the pound.
"The retail sales data is better news but the broader
picture still remains that there are significant risks to
consumer spending ahead. It's best to take this month's data
with a pinch of salt," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"We are looking for the pound to continue to grind lower
against the yen and the dollar. Cable in the low $1.50s is our
outlook for the next three to six months."
In late London trade, the pound pared gains to trade around
$1.5755, up 0.2 percent on the day. Some traders said they had
been wrong-footed in expecting demand for sterling following its
fall of around 2 percent so far this week.
"For a market I thought was short, I expected a rally but it
was so short-lived that maybe the market isn't as short as I
thought it was," said a trader in London.
Demand for sterling on breaks below $1.59, seen in recent
weeks, had evaporated this week, he said.
Market participants expect sterling will struggle to rise
after the Bank of England on Wednesday cut its UK growth
forecasts in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the door
open for quantitative easing -- which involves flooding the
market with pounds to stimulate growth.
Overnight data showing UK consumer confidence fell to a
record low in October also reinforced the gloomy economic
picture.
STERLING SUPPORT VS EURO
Despite a bleak outlook for the UK economy, market players
said the pound was likely to be supported against the euro,
given concerns of increasing contagion among euro zone
sovereigns.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields remain around the
critical 7 percent level, while the Spanish yield is also
hovering within sight of that level following a lacklustre
auction.
The euro was up slightly on the day at 85.72
pence, holding above technical support around 85.53 pence, its
200-week moving average.
Technical analysts said a clear break below that level would
open the door for the single currency to test 84.86 pence, an
8-1/2 month low hit last week.
On the upside, some market participants said they would sell
the euro on a break above 86.00 pence.
Analysts said investors looking to cut exposure to the euro
zone would have strong demand for UK gilts, which in turn was
helping support the pound.
"We do not have any stress in the UK bond market because
gilts are a safe haven, and that inflow into gilts should boost
the pound," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
Forex.com.
"The bond market will remain a safe haven of sorts because
of a lack of other options."
