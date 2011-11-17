* Sterling boosted but UK econ concerns remain

* Traders say demand limited after 3 days of selling

* Pound likely to strengthen vs euro, gilt inflows help

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 17 Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday after unexpectedly strong UK retail sales data provided some rare good news on the economy, although the figures did little to alter the overall view that the outlook remained grim.

The pound rose to as high as $1.5802, supported also by the euro's gains against the dollar after a fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims added to the view the U.S. economy was gaining traction and prompted some investors to pick up currencies considered to be higher risk.

Data showed UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in October, defying predictions of a fall.

Despite the pick-up in consumer spending, investors are bracing for more signs of weakness in the UK economy and such concerns limited gains in the pound.

"The retail sales data is better news but the broader picture still remains that there are significant risks to consumer spending ahead. It's best to take this month's data with a pinch of salt," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"We are looking for the pound to continue to grind lower against the yen and the dollar. Cable in the low $1.50s is our outlook for the next three to six months."

In late London trade, the pound pared gains to trade around $1.5755, up 0.2 percent on the day. Some traders said they had been wrong-footed in expecting demand for sterling following its fall of around 2 percent so far this week.

"For a market I thought was short, I expected a rally but it was so short-lived that maybe the market isn't as short as I thought it was," said a trader in London.

Demand for sterling on breaks below $1.59, seen in recent weeks, had evaporated this week, he said.

Market participants expect sterling will struggle to rise after the Bank of England on Wednesday cut its UK growth forecasts in its quarterly inflation report, leaving the door open for quantitative easing -- which involves flooding the market with pounds to stimulate growth.

Overnight data showing UK consumer confidence fell to a record low in October also reinforced the gloomy economic picture.

STERLING SUPPORT VS EURO

Despite a bleak outlook for the UK economy, market players said the pound was likely to be supported against the euro, given concerns of increasing contagion among euro zone sovereigns.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields remain around the critical 7 percent level, while the Spanish yield is also hovering within sight of that level following a lacklustre auction.

The euro was up slightly on the day at 85.72 pence, holding above technical support around 85.53 pence, its 200-week moving average.

Technical analysts said a clear break below that level would open the door for the single currency to test 84.86 pence, an 8-1/2 month low hit last week.

On the upside, some market participants said they would sell the euro on a break above 86.00 pence.

Analysts said investors looking to cut exposure to the euro zone would have strong demand for UK gilts, which in turn was helping support the pound.

"We do not have any stress in the UK bond market because gilts are a safe haven, and that inflow into gilts should boost the pound," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The bond market will remain a safe haven of sorts because of a lack of other options." (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Susan Fenton)