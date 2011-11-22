* Sterling hits six-week low of $1.5582, then recovers

* Pound hobbled by shaky risk outlook but supported on dips

* Euro hits 3-week high of 86.65 pence on real-money demand

* BoE minutes awaited on Weds

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling fell to a six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday as riskier currencies were hampered by concerns about failed plans to cut the U.S. deficit and the euro zone's entrenched debt crisis.

Data unexpectedly revealing the U.S. growth was slower than earlier estimated in the third quarter added to worries about risks to the global economy, denting equities and pushing the pound as low as $1.5582, its weakest since mid-October.

This took sterling below a reported options barrier at $1.5600, though traders said it stopped short of stop loss orders at $1.5680, helping it recover to trade last at $1.5641.

"I think the $1.56 area is a reasonable place to get long of sterling but there are downside risks to that view if we see a sharp decline in equities," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

With trade thin and uncertainty high, market players said moves were mainly flow-driven, with a lack of market-moving data or newsflow in the UK leaving the pound dragged around by moves in other major currencies.

Sterling also fell to a three-week low versus the euro, with the single currency rising as high as 86.65 pence before steadying to 86.26 pence. The euro stopped shy of resistance at 86.67 pence, the 55-day moving average.

"UK real money has been persistently buying euro/sterling which triggered the stops at 86.50," said a trader.

Some also cited talk of European banks repatriating capital as they seek to repair balance sheets providing support for the euro, despite huge concerns about the scale of the euro zone debt crisis as bond yields in the region continued to rise.

"The euro has support from repatriation flows that sterling does not have," said Maurice Pomery, managing director at consultants Strategic Alpha, adding that UK economic worries would limit gains for sterling.

"The UK is in a nasty spot with high inflation and low growth".

Further shocks to the market through negative developments either in the euro zone or the United States would support the dollar and could drag sterling towards $1.50 by the end of the year, Pomery added.

Traders said the market was too short of euros in the near term, which was helping the single currency rebound against the dollar and the pound, but concerns over the debt crisis were likely to check gains.

Sterling's falls caused its trade-weighted index to fall to a three-week low of 79.70.

BOE MINUTES AHEAD

On Wednesday, focus switches to the release of minutes from this month's meeting of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.

Economists expect the minutes to reflect readiness to extend quantitative easing further, which the central bank flagged with sharp cuts to its growth and inflation forecasts.

Data on Tuesday showed Britain's public sector borrowing was slightly lower than expected in October, as growth in tax revenue outpaced spending.

The figures, which come a week before finance minister George Osborne presents his autumn budget statement to parliament, suggest the government remains on track to meet its deficit reduction goal this fiscal year.

"I think the numbers are a little reassuring but the fundamental problem of the slowdown in growth remains," said Brian Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John Stonestreet)