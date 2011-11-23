(Updates prices)

* Sterling hits 6-week low vs dollar below $1.55

* Tracks falls in riskier currencies on euro debt fears

* But pound gains vs euro after poor German debt sale

* BoE minutes show 9-0 vote to hold QE target

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 23 Sterling hit a six-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking steep falls in riskier currencies and assets, but rose versus the euro as poor demand at a German debt sale and weak euro zone data fed fears about the currency bloc.

German Bund futures, the euro and European stocks fell after a poor auction of 10-year government bonds raised concerns German sovereign debt may be losing its safe haven appeal.

The debt sale followed very weak euro zone industrial orders data and purchasing managers' surveys which raised the prospect of recession in the region.

Sterling hit a six-week low of $1.5498, tracking falls in the euro against a dollar supported by safe haven demand. The pound was also pressured by worries about how much damage the euro crisis is inflicting on a fragile UK economy.

"Downward pressure remains on sterling against the dollar as there are growing signs of the risk of recession in the UK as well as in Europe," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

The pound's losses were held around $1.55, a level which proved stiff resistance on several occasions in early October.

"Sterling lacks the momentum to make headway on its own and is at the whim of movements in the euro against the dollar," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

Many market participants see room for the UK currency to gain against the euro, however. The euro fell 0.5 percent to 85.98 pence, pulling away from a three-week high of 86.65 pence hit on Tuesday. More falls would bring into target its 200-week moving average around 85.59 pence.

Lawson said weak demand for German debt could increase demand for UK gilts, potentially supporting the pound, while much of the bad news on the UK economy, including the prospect of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England, may already be priced in.

Bank of England minutes on Wednesday revealed a 9-0 vote to keep its quantitative easing target at 275 billion pounds, though some felt more QE might be warranted in the future.

Analysts said there was some relief that there were no votes to increase QE this month, though this was offset by warnings that the euro zone debt crisis was exacerbating bank funding problems.

In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said the BoE's credibility would be tested, given it has implemented more QE on the assumption that inflation would fall sharply. He added it was important not to get too downbeat about the economy's medium-term prospects. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)