(Updates prices)
* Sterling hits 6-week low vs dollar below $1.55
* Tracks falls in riskier currencies on euro debt fears
* But pound gains vs euro after poor German debt sale
* BoE minutes show 9-0 vote to hold QE target
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 23 Sterling hit a six-week low
against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking steep falls in riskier
currencies and assets, but rose versus the euro as poor demand
at a German debt sale and weak euro zone data fed fears about
the currency bloc.
German Bund futures, the euro and European stocks fell after
a poor auction of 10-year government bonds raised concerns
German sovereign debt may be losing its safe haven appeal.
The debt sale followed very weak euro zone industrial orders
data and purchasing managers' surveys which raised the prospect
of recession in the region.
Sterling hit a six-week low of $1.5498, tracking
falls in the euro against a dollar supported by safe haven
demand. The pound was also pressured by worries about how much
damage the euro crisis is inflicting on a fragile UK economy.
"Downward pressure remains on sterling against the dollar as
there are growing signs of the risk of recession in the UK as
well as in Europe," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
The pound's losses were held around $1.55, a level which
proved stiff resistance on several occasions in early October.
"Sterling lacks the momentum to make headway on its own and
is at the whim of movements in the euro against the dollar,"
said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.
Many market participants see room for the UK currency to
gain against the euro, however. The euro fell 0.5 percent to
85.98 pence, pulling away from a three-week high of
86.65 pence hit on Tuesday. More falls would bring into target
its 200-week moving average around 85.59 pence.
Lawson said weak demand for German debt could increase
demand for UK gilts, potentially supporting the pound, while
much of the bad news on the UK economy, including the prospect
of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England, may already
be priced in.
Bank of England minutes on Wednesday revealed a 9-0 vote to
keep its quantitative easing target at 275 billion pounds,
though some felt more QE might be warranted in the future.
Analysts said there was some relief that there were no votes
to increase QE this month, though this was offset by warnings
that the euro zone debt crisis was exacerbating bank funding
problems.
In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said
the BoE's credibility would be tested, given it has implemented
more QE on the assumption that inflation would fall sharply. He
added it was important not to get too downbeat about the
economy's medium-term prospects.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)