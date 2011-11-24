* Sterling hits 7-week low as debt unease boosts dollar
* Analysts expect euro asset flows to gilts, supporting stg
* But economic risks may tarnish appeal for UK assets
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Nov 24 Sterling hit a seven-week
low against a broadly stronger dollar on Thursday as scant signs
of progress on resolving the euro zone debt crisis prompted
investors to shun riskier currencies.
The pound slipped to $1.3486 in thin trade as U.S.
markets were closed for a holiday. Also pressuring sterling were
comments from Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent, who
said Britain risked sliding back into recession.
Debt problems in the euro zone along with the weakest German
bond auction in more than a decade have ramped up borrowing
costs for the euro zone's biggest economy in past days, briefly
raising them above those for the UK on Thursday.
Analysts say any further signs that UK bonds may be a safer
investment than German ones would continue to raise the appeal
of British assets.
But market participants said they had not seen such flows
from the euro into sterling on Thursday, adding that ongoing
uncertainty about the future of the euro zone was keeping demand
supported for assets denominated in the dollar, the world's most
liquid currency.
"So long as the UK can avoid a recession, maybe reserve
managers will start to think sterling is the best of a bad bunch
(of currencies)," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING.
"But Cable will always struggle when financial sector stress
is high," he said, adding that the possibility that the euro
zone's debt problems may impact British banks remained a
negative for the domestic currency.
In late London trade, sterling traded at $1.5506,
0.1 percent lower on the day. Further losses in the pound were
limited, with market participants citing options-related support
around $1.5475 earlier in the day.
The pound tracked the euro's slide against the dollar after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeated her view that she did
not think shared euro zone bonds were needed as a way to lend to
debt-stricken countries.
UK RISKS
The euro slipped to a session low of 85.90 pence
but was little changed on the day.
The single currency struggled against sterling a day after
poor demand at the German debt sale stoked fears that peripheral
debt problems were starting to hurt core euro zone countries.
"If German yields continue to rise we could see euro come
under some pressure against sterling," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
While market participants say investors have been
reallocating some funds from AAA-rated euro zone debt into UK
assets, some analysts warn that ongoing risks to the UK economy
may knock confidence in UK fundamentals.
Data on Thursday confirmed the economy grew 0.5 percent in
the third quarter. But underlying demand was weak,
business investment fell sharply and exports also fell, all of
which provided little cheer for sterling.
"The export contribution is weak and with the euro zone
slowing, this definitely puts pressure on sterling in the medium
term," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John
Stonestreet)