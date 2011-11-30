(Recasts, updates prices, adds quote)

* Sterling lifted vs dollar by central bank liquidity steps

* Pound hits high of $1.5780, but resistance ahead of $1.5800

* Sterling helped by safety bids but euro stays above 85.20 pence

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 29 Sterling rose sharply against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking steep gains in riskier assets and currencies after the world's leading central banks acted jointly to inject much-needed liquidity into the global financial system.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from next Monday in a bid to help European banks hurt as a result of the euro zone debt crisis.

The announcement fuelled the market's appetite for risk and encouraged investors to sell the safe-haven dollar, lifting sterling almost 2 U.S. cents to a high of $1.5780 and extending gains made earlier after China cut banks' reserve requirement ratio.

"Sterling has suddenly developed a much more bullish tone since the announcement of coordinated central bank efforts," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"Yesterday's intraday resistance level at $1.5650 should provide support now, but I think it's a sell on rallies because risk rallies are fragile and UK PLC is still in trouble".

The pound last traded up 0.6 percent at $1.5715, edging back below its 55-day moving average at $1.5747. It faced resistance just ahead of $1.5800, with the 21-day moving average at $1.5792 and the Nov. 21 high at $1.5796.

The problems facing the UK economy were highlighted in finance minister George Osborne's autumn budget statement on Tuesday, when he unveiled much lower growth forecasts and raised government borrowing targets.

"To me the autumn statement yesterday shows how ropey growth prospects for the UK are and for me sterling is sailing in the same boat as the euro," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.

However, sterling has performed relatively well against the euro as the debt problems in the euro zone have encouraged more safe-haven flows into UK gilts given that the UK's debt remains triple-A rated.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 85.55 pence, having earlier fallen as low as 85.205 pence. More falls would target the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence, though traders cited corporate bids from 85.00-85.20 pence which kept it supported.

Technically, the 200-week moving average at 85.639 could be key and a sustained fall below this level could spark another leg lower for the euro as investors continue to seek alternatives to the euro.

"If the euro breaks below 85.00 pence people will start building long sterling positions and the euro could fall towards 83.00 pence within a few weeks," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Analysts expect sterling to stay supported versus the euro despite the prospect of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England and the risk of recession. More monetary stimulus is considered negative for a currency as it increases its supply.

"We are seeing German bund yields rise and there will be investors seeking to get out of the euro zone (and) into the UK," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

However, rating agency Fitch warned on Tuesday that Britain's ability to absorb further economic shocks while keeping its triple-A credit rating is "largely exhausted" unless the government takes further deficit-cutting steps. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)