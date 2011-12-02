(Recasts with reaction to U.S. jobs data)
* Pound blips higher after U.S. non-farm payrolls
* But gives up gains, trades 0.4 pct lower on day
* Euro/sterling stops cited above 86.20 pence
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 2 Sterling gave up gains
against the dollar on Friday, as investors booked profits on a
move higher in riskier currencies after better-than-expected
headline U.S. jobs data with a gloomy UK economic outlook also
weighing on sentiment.
U.S. employment growth picked up speed in November and the
jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, further
evidence an economic recovery was gaining momentum. For details,
see and.
Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at
1.5627, falling past support at $1.5637--the previous day's low.
It had risen to $1.5721 from around $1.5707 immediately after
the U.S. jobs numbers were released, not far from a its peak of
$1.5780 hit on Wednesday, when joint central bank action to
inject liquidity into the global financial system encouraged
investors to sell the safe-haven dollar.
"Those U.S. jobs number gave the euro and the cable a leg
up, but now we are seeing some dollar buying," said a London
based spot trader. "It is perhaps shuffling of positions ahead
of the weekend, but it could also be due to higher U.S. yields."
U.S. yields moved up after the U.S. jobs data which
Alejandro Zambrano, markets strategist at FXCM said reinforced a
view that the U.S. economy has perhaps turned a corner and the
worst was behind.
"But the euro zone crisis lingers and Italian spreads are
still at very high levels. So any gains in the pound are likely
to be limited."
Against the euro, sterling cut losses. The euro was last up
0.1 percent against the pound at 85.87, off a
session high of 86.20. Traders cited demand from a French bank
and said there were stop loss orders above 86.20 pence. Downside
support was seen coming from the 21-day moving average around
85.74.
The single currency got a lift from a Bloomberg
report which said the European Central Bank may lend to weak
euro zone countries via the International Monetary Fund.
RISKS ABOUND
Any breakthrough in finding a solution to the euro zone
crisis would also give a boost to sterling, given UK's close
trade links with the region and the exposure UK banks have to
the pripheral economies.
British policymakers including Finance Minister George
Osborne and BOE Governor Mervyn King have flagged downside risk
to the UK economy if the euro zone debt problems escalate and
bring about a damaging recession. Earlier in the week Osborne
cut growth projections and raised the borrowing target.
EU leaders meets in a Dec. 9 summit which many see as a
make-or-break meeting for the 12-year-old single currency.
Expectations are rising that politicians will deliver, but if
history is anything to go by, the risk of disappointment is very
high. This is likely to hurt currencies perceived to be riskier
and help safe-haven ones like the dollar and the yen.
"There is plenty of disappointment to come from the EU
summit which will take the steam out of these moves," said Ian
Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"Sterling is likely to underperform other higher beta
currencies and we expect the entire group to underperform the
dollar in the medium term," Stannard added.
Sterling has been supported in recent weeks from investors
switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts.
Foreign investors bought 12.0 billion sterling worth of gilts in
September, the largest total since April 2010.
Earlier, the pound digested PMI data showing UK construction
activity expanding last month, though at a slower pace than in
October. Construction, which makes up a relatively small part of
UK GDP, performed better than the manufacturing sector which
shrank at its fastest pace since June 2009.
(additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Ron Askew)