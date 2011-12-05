* Sterling tracks euro higher vs dollar after France, Germany agree to EU proposals

* Pound supported by strong UK services PMI, but vulnerable to signs economy slowing

* Strong euro/sterling resistance seen around 86.10-20

By Naomi Tajitsu and Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 5 Sterling rose against a broadly weak dollar on Monday, tracking a rally in the euro after an agreement between France and Germany on proposals to help solve the euro zone crisis raised confidence in currencies perceived to be higher risk.

The pound was also supported by better-than-expected services PMI data, although it remains vulnerable to selling due to an overall gloomy view of the UK economy.

France and Germany on Monday agreed on a series of reforms to address the euro zone debt crisis what will be presented to EU President Herman Van Rompuy later in the week.

Many in the market are hopeful this may be the week that will mark a turning point in solving the debt crisis, which may put upward pressure on the euro.

"If the euro crisis appears to get closer to a solution, sterling will benefit (against the dollar)," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

A lasting solution would ensure that euro zone consumers will continue to buy UK exports, he added, which will help to support Britain's economy and in turn, the pound.

Sterling rose 0.7 percent on the day to a session high around $1.5721. Demand from Middle Eastern investors had supported the pound early in the session, traders said.

The pound was supported after data showed activity in the dominant services sector, which makes up the majority of UK GDP, picked up slightly to 52.1 in November from 51.3 the previous month, wrongfooting forecasts of a slowdown.

But despite the improved headline PMI reading, the survey also showed employers shed jobs at the fastest pace in more than a year, and did little to change the view that UK economic growth is faltering.

Britain's economy as a whole looks likely to barely grow in the final three months of 2011, after PMI surveys last week showed sluggish construction activity and the biggest fall in manufacturing since June 2009.

EURO ZONE FOCUS

Despite the euro's gains versus the dollar, it slipped 0.2 percent to 85.74 pence. Upside resistance is seen around 86.10-20 pence, a level that has capped euro gains since Nov. 23.

Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the UK economy will put a damper on the pound as a fragile economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from the market, which would flood the market with the currency.

Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said she expected sterling to underperform the dollar as long as the euro zone crisis dragged on and curbed investor appetite to take on risk, although it may hold up against the euro.

"In isolation sterling fundamentals look terrible but there is no crisis here and at least there is an austerity plan in place," she said.

"There is a little bit of a safe-haven bid in sterling just because it's outside of the EMU (Economic and Monetary Union). There are sellers in rallies of euro/sterling every time we move towards the 86 pence level."

Developments in the euro zone debt crisis are still seen as an important driver of sterling, and Italy's announcement of austerity measures helped support demand for perceived riskier currencies in early European trade.

But many traders were wary of selling the safe-haven dollar too aggressively ahead of a crucial week of talks among euro zone policymakers.

In recent weeks, traders have tended to sell the pound amid broad demand for the dollar whenever headlines suggesting policymakers are struggling to make progress in resolving the debt crisis hit risk appetite.

Sterling has been supported in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some strategists said this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture worsens.

Commodity Trading Futures Commission data for the week ended Nov 29. showed speculators increased net short sterling positions to 46,660, the highest level of bets against the pound in a month.. (Editing by Anna Willard)