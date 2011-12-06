* Sterling falls vs dollar, EFSF warning prompts risk selling

* Pound struggles vs euro; upbeat German data contrasts with UK

* Analysts expect pound to track euro moves, recommend selling on rallies

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Dec 6 Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday, dragged down by the euro as a warning of a ratings downgrade to the euro zone bailout fund highlighted the fiscal pressures facing the region's countries if leaders fail to reach an agreement to solve the debt crisis later in the week.

Against the euro, the pound slipped after data showing much stronger-than-expected German industrial orders contrasted with weak UK retail sales and housing market surveys which highlighted the fragility of the UK economy.

The pound slid to the day's trough after S&P put its AAA rating of the European Financial Stability Facility on "negative" watch, days before EU leaders meet to flesh out a lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

S&P's move follows its warning late on Monday that 15 euro zone nations -- including AAA-rated Germany and France -- were at risk of cuts to their credit ratings if they cannot show more fiscal discipline.

The possibility that EU leaders may fail to find a quick solution to salvage their weak fiscal positions at a summit on Friday stung higher-risk assets, including stocks, along with currencies including sterling and the euro, as investors sought safety in the dollar, the world's most liquid asset.

"Sterling's been busted around by the euro and risk appetite factors today," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

He added: "Cable is much more risk-oriented pair than euro/sterling is, so that tends to make it a bit jerkier."

The pound fell 0.5 percent on the day to $1.5567. The move lower opened up a target of $1.5423, its weakest since early October.

Many in the market believe sterling may find some relief if the euro climbs later in the week if EU leaders are seen to be closing in on a fiscal agreement which will ensure that countries in the region manage to cut their debts.

But Stretch at CIBC said that a rise in the pound towards $1.5750 would provide a good opportunity to sell, given that the UK continues to suffer from weak economic fundamentals.

WEAK UK DATA

UK economic woes came back into focus on Tuesday as a British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since May.

This contrasted with data on German industrial orders, which rose by 5.2 percent during October, their strongest gain since March 2010 and more than double the highest forecast.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to 85.95 pence. More gains could see it target last week's high of 86.20 pence and the 100-week moving average, currently at 86.388 pence.

"A lot of investors have been expecting the pound to outperform the euro, so when UK data is bad and German data is positive it is very easy to cause a knee-jerk reaction in euro/sterling," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

Sterling had been supported versus the euro in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture worsens.

Investors have been poised for more euro falls versus sterling. The bias in favour of euro puts over sterling calls -- options to sell the euro against the pound -- seen in six-month euro/sterling risk reversals hit a record high around 2.5 early last week. It was last around 1.9 in favour of euro puts.

The Bank of England launched a new facility on Tuesday to provide sterling liquidity to the banking system if current "exceptional stresses" on global financial markets spread to Britain's interbank lending market, though traders and analysts said this announcement had no impact on sterling.

Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from the market, which involves flooding the market with the currency. (editing by Ron Askew)