* Pound hits 1-mth high vs euro; traders cite support from flows

* Euro also falls as German official tempers summit optimism

* But weak UK production data adds to worries over economy

By Jessica Mortimer and Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Dec 7 Sterling hit a one-month high against the euro on Wednesday, coming close to its highest level since March after a German official dampened hopes that this week's EU summit would produce a comprehensive deal to tackle the euro zone crisis.

The euro fell after a government official said Berlin was becoming more pessimistic about the chances of a significant agreement at the summit because some governments did not seem to have grasped the gravity of the situation.

The focus on the euro zone this week meant sterling largely shrugged off weak UK industrial production data, with traders also citing demand for the UK currency at the fix -- the time when banks set a reference rate for the currency.

The euro fell around 0.9 percent to hit a low of 85.10 pence, extending its slide after it fell below reported stop-loss orders at 85.40 pence.

This left the single currency on course to target the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence, below which would mark its lowest since March. It was last at 85.36 pence.

"There's been some large flows going through which have pushed euro/sterling lower, as well as euro/sterling just being a general barometer of euro sentiment," said Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC.

"The UK data was not on the radar. Sterling is quite tolerant of soft data at the moment."

Against the dollar, the pound was up 0.6 percent at $1.5685. Technical analysts highlighted resistance at $1.5740, the 55-day moving average, ahead of the late November high at $1.5780.

Moves in equities and riskier currencies were primarily being driven by swings in sentiment ahead of the EU summit which begins with a working dinner on Thursday evening.

"For sterling, it's all about the headlines coming out regarding the EU summit at the moment, which are proving very difficult to trade," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

WEAK ECONOMY

Sterling has been supported versus the euro in recent weeks by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the UK economic picture shows further deterioration.

British industrial output fell more than expected and at its fastest pace in six months in October, official data showed on Wednesday, raising concerns the economy may be heading for recession after a string of weak business data.

"October's official UK industrial production figures are even weaker than we or the consensus had expected and suggest that the risk that the overall economy re-enters recession in the fourth quarter remains high," said Samuel Tombs, economist at Capital Economics.

Adding to the gloom, a leading economic think-tank said the economy grew by only 0.3 percent in the three months to the end of November.

Many in the market believe persistent signs of weakness in the UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from the market, which involves flooding the market with the currency.

The BoE announces its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday with most in the market expecting no change for now.

The euro will be the main focus for currency markets on Thursday when the European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates. (Editing by Susan Fenton)