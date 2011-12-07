* Pound hits 1-mth high vs euro; traders cite support from
flows
* Euro also falls as German official tempers summit optimism
* But weak UK production data adds to worries over economy
By Jessica Mortimer and Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 7 Sterling hit a one-month
high against the euro on Wednesday, coming close to its highest
level since March after a German official dampened hopes that
this week's EU summit would produce a comprehensive deal to
tackle the euro zone crisis.
The euro fell after a government official said Berlin was
becoming more pessimistic about the chances of a significant
agreement at the summit because some governments did not seem to
have grasped the gravity of the situation.
The focus on the euro zone this week meant sterling largely
shrugged off weak UK industrial production data, with traders
also citing demand for the UK currency at the fix -- the time
when banks set a reference rate for the currency.
The euro fell around 0.9 percent to hit a low of
85.10 pence, extending its slide after it fell below reported
stop-loss orders at 85.40 pence.
This left the single currency on course to target the Nov.
10 low of 84.86 pence, below which would mark its lowest since
March. It was last at 85.36 pence.
"There's been some large flows going through which have
pushed euro/sterling lower, as well as euro/sterling just being
a general barometer of euro sentiment," said Adam Cole, currency
strategist at RBC.
"The UK data was not on the radar. Sterling is quite
tolerant of soft data at the moment."
Against the dollar, the pound was up 0.6 percent at
$1.5685. Technical analysts highlighted resistance at $1.5740,
the 55-day moving average, ahead of the late November high at
$1.5780.
Moves in equities and riskier currencies were primarily
being driven by swings in sentiment ahead of the EU summit which
begins with a working dinner on Thursday evening.
"For sterling, it's all about the headlines coming out
regarding the EU summit at the moment, which are proving very
difficult to trade," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
FOREX.com.
WEAK ECONOMY
Sterling has been supported versus the euro in recent weeks
by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK
gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the
UK economic picture shows further deterioration.
British industrial output fell more than expected and at its
fastest pace in six months in October, official data showed on
Wednesday, raising concerns the economy may be heading for
recession after a string of weak business data.
"October's official UK industrial production figures are
even weaker than we or the consensus had expected and suggest
that the risk that the overall economy re-enters recession in
the fourth quarter remains high," said Samuel Tombs, economist
at Capital Economics.
Adding to the gloom, a leading economic think-tank said the
economy grew by only 0.3 percent in the three months to the end
of November.
Many in the market believe persistent signs of weakness in
the UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile
economy will require the Bank of England to continue buying
assets from the market, which involves flooding the market with
the currency.
The BoE announces its latest monetary policy decision on
Thursday with most in the market expecting no change for now.
The euro will be the main focus for currency markets on
Thursday when the European Central Bank is widely expected to
cut interest rates.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)