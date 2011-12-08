* Sterling hits one-mo high vs euro after ECB decision

* Bank of England keeps rates on hold at 0.5 pct

* Euro may target a nine-mo low of 84.86 pence

* But traders cite corporate demand above 85.00 pence

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 8 Sterling rose to a one-month high against the euro on Thursday and looked set to rise to its strongest in nine months as investors sold the single currency on disappointment that the ECB had not made more aggressive moves to curb the debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as 84.96 pence. Further falls would target the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence, below which would be the euro's weakest since March.

It later recovered to trade down 0.1 percent at 85.24 pence, with traders saying corporate demand for euros at around the 85.00 pence level had tempered the single currency's falls.

The pound showed little reaction after the Bank of England opted to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent. The decision was expected, which left the market's focus on the euro and the European Central Bank.

The ECB cut rates by 25 basis points and offered banks long-term funds in a bid to soften a looming recession and avert a credit crunch, but it doused hopes of more dramatic action to tackle the region's debt crisis, which dented the euro.

"The ECB meeting was taken as a bit of a euro-negative. The market maybe wanted to see more non-standard measures and affirmative action, so the euro has struggled as Italian bond spreads have rocketed back up, reversing the gains made earlier in the week," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

He said there had been strong demand from UK importers to sell sterling above 1.1750 euros -- equivalent to around 85.11 pence per euro -- but expected to see greater demand if the euro falls further.

"Sterling sellers have taken advantage of these levels, but it does feel as though there is plenty more flow to come as people are calling for more sterling gains against the euro in the medium to long-term," McDarby said.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank had not considered cutting rates further and that the decision to ease was not unanimous. He also discouraged expectations that the bank would massively step up buying of government bonds.

Developments in Europe were seen as the key driver of sterling trade over the coming sessions. Any sign that politicians will make progress in resolving the crisis at a European Union summit on Friday would be likely to boost perceived riskier currencies, including sterling.

Sterling was down 0.55 percent versus the dollar at $1.5625, tracking falls in the euro versus the U.S. currency. This brought it well below an earlier high of $1.5770, its strongest in more than a week.

MORE QE SEEN NEXT YEAR

The BoE also announced no change to its 275 billion pound asset purchase programme. However, many in the market expect the central bank to announce additional quantitative easing next year as concerns grow about the fragility of the UK economy.

The release of the minutes of the meeting in around two weeks' time should provide a better gauge of when the BoE may resort to another round of money-printing.

"Given the growth prospect, which remains pretty weak, we expect further QE," said Paul Robinson, head of European FX research at Barclays Capital.

"However, the UK has a political system that makes aggressive action on fiscal front a lot easier than the euro zone and to some extent the U.S.".

Barclays forecast sterling to fall to $1.50 versus the dollar in a year's time but to gain against the euro, which they see falling to 80 pence.

The BoE restarted its quantitative easing programme in October with a 75 billion pound cash injection and most analysts reckon it will wait until that round ends in February before extending it.

QE is usually seen as negative for sterling because it involves flooding the market with pounds and reducing demand, but some believe the market may start to reward proactive central banks given the severity of the euro zone debt crisis.

"Now it's more of a case of which central bank has the independence and capacity to do what is needed to help the economy. At least the BoE is able to do what is required," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Natsuko Waki; Editing by Catherine Evans)