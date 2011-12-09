* Sterling steady versus dollar, risk sentiment seen fragile
* Pound within sight of 1-month high vs euro
* Investors disappointed at lack of progress at EU summit
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 9 Sterling pared gains against
the dollar on Friday, retreating from a session high hit on
speculation of a Chinese investment vehicle providing funding to
euro zone countries, as risk sentiment wavered following a
European summit.
The pound tracked moves in the euro during a choppy session,
reflecting uncertainty over the outcome of an EU summit that did
little to impress markets overnight.
Sterling was last trading almost flat at $1.5645.
It retreated from a session peak of $1.5735 reached after a
source said China planned to create a $300 billion foreign
exchange vehicle, part of which would be focused on Europe.
"Sterling is going sideways. It's failed to hold on to its
gains but I think that's a scaling back of risk more than an
anti-sterling sentiment," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX
broker at ETX Capital.
"The market was expecting big things out of this (EU)
meeting and it's been a bit of a disappointment".
Against the euro, sterling stayed within sight of a
one-month high. The pound has been benefitting from investors
seeking euro alternatives due to the region's debt crisis.
Some traders and analysts said it may struggle to advance
short-term, however, particularly if sentiment towards the euro
improves, with strong support for the euro seen around 85 pence.
"The euro has pushed down to levels against sterling that
might prove attractive from a trade or technical point of view
and the bias for the moment is for it to hold in an 85.00-86.50
pence range," said Steve Barrow, currency strategist at Standard
Bank.
"But I still see an undertone of weakness in the euro
against all currencies, including sterling," he said, adding he
expected the euro to drop to around 75 pence in a year's time.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 85.43 pence, but
hovering near a one-month low of 84.96 pence hit on Thursday.
Another break below 85 pence would leave it set to fall below
the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence, marking the euro's weakest level
since March.
Technically, the euro's outlook will be seen as bearish if
it closes below its 200-week moving average at 85.70 pence.
Meanwhile, more falls versus the dollar may see sterling target
the Dec. 6 low of $1.5562 and the late November low of $1.5423.
EU SUMMIT
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone
but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all 27
member states. Countries also failed to reach an agreement on
giving a banking license to the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund, limiting its firepower.
"The talks last night did not go as far as markets were
hoping. They agreed some elements of fiscal union but were short
on treaty change," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB
Group Treasury in Dublin.
"Versus the dollar, sterling's moves will be driven by
market sentiment, but there may have been a shift in sterling
against the euro and the break below 85.00 (in euro/sterling)
could be significant," she said.
Britain said it could not accept proposed amendments to the
EU treaty after failing to secure concessions for itself.
Analysts said this may be positive for sterling if a
proposal from the EU for a tax on financial transactions does
not impact the UK -- where financial sector health is important
for the economy -- but there were also concerns the UK would be
left isolated within Europe.
Sterling showed little reaction to data showing record
exports helped narrow Britain's trade deficit at its fastest
pace since records began in October. Analysts said they remained
concerned that euro zone turmoil and weak demand at home would
threaten an economic recovery in the UK.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Ron Askew)