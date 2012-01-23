(Updates prices, adds details)
* Sterling rises to $1.5602, highest since Jan. 5
* Euro/sterling to take cue from Greek talks
* UK GDP data and BoE minutes to hold sway
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 23 Sterling hit a two-week
high against the dollar on Monday as tentative hopes for a Greek
debt deal put broad pressure on the U.S. currency, although
speculation about further quantitative easing by the central
bank limited sterling gains.
The pound lost ground against the euro, with the cross set
to take direction from talks between Greece and private
creditors on the terms of restructuring the country's debt.
Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms
of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part
of a second bailout package for Athens, after negotiators for
private creditors said they could not improve their offer.
Sterling was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5588, having
risen to a session peak of $1.5602, its highest level since Jan.
5. Traders cited steady demand from a UK clearer, although gains
were capped by offers said to be above $1.5600. On the downside,
option expiries at $1.55 could check losses, traders said.
The euro was up 0.7 percent at 83.66 pence,
tracking strength in euro/dollar, which was lifted by
Middle East buying and broad short covering. Hopes of a
breakthrough in the Greek debt wrangle were supporting both risk
sentiment and the euro, market players said.
"Today's move up in euro/sterling has mainly been the move in
euro/dollar feeding through as we have seen a bit of optimism
towards a Greek PSI deal," said Michael Sneyd, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Traders were also wary of going long on the U.S. dollar
ahead of a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee this
week, which added to dollar weakness against both the euro and
sterling.
The Fed will begin on Wednesday publishing interest rate
forecasts from individual committee members. The move will help
shape investor expectations and possibly be used to signal that
the Fed plans on keep rates at extremely low levels for an even
longer period.
GDP, MINUTES
Closer to home, fourth-quarter UK GDP data on Wednesday is
expected to show the economy contracted, a factor that is likely
to undermine sterling.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is also due to speak
this week while the minutes from the most recent BoE Monetary
Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday are likely to reinforce
expectations for further asset purchases.
"If the PSI comes out with positive news over the next
couple of days and King is very dovish we could see
euro/sterling continue to rally from here," said BNP Paribas's
Sneyd.
Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity measures
and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis hang over
the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England will
announce it will buy billions of pounds more gilts -
quantitative easing (QE) - as early as next month.
Many investors were cautious about pushing the pound up
further against the under-pressure dollar on growing concerns
the central bank will have to inject further cash into the
fragile UK economy.
"This keeps us cautious on cable even though the exchange
rate has rallied from $1.53 to almost $1.56 this month," said
Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of fx strategy at UBS.
As such, some strategists recommend selling sterling into
the latest rally. Morgan Stanley said they used the current
rebound to re-initiate sterling/dollar shorts at $1.5570.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed speculators had extended their bearish positions against
sterling. Their net short positions rose to 41,634 contracts in
the week to Jan. 17, up from 35,853 contracts a week earlier.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine
Evans)