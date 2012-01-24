(Adds quotes, details)
* Investors cautious before UK GDP data, BoE minutes
* Weak data could see more QE and undermine sterling-traders
* UK borrowing lower than expected, but debt at record
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 24 Sterling cut its losses
against the euro on Tuesday after hitting a near four-week low,
but it struggled to make much headway, weighed down by fears of
more economic weakness that could prompt further monetary easing
from the Bank of England.
Analysts said upcoming British data and events could add to
concerns about the prospect of more quantitative easing as
austerity measures and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis
hurt the economy, potentially weighing further on sterling.
Gross domestic product data on Wednesday is expected to show
the Britain's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the fourth
quarter, which would add to fears that the economy is sliding
into recession.
A worse-than-expected number could see sterling drop to
around $1.55 against the dollar, and revisit its lows against
the euro, traders said. Sterling has gained 0.5 percent against
the dollar this year and has also made headway against the
common currency, rising to a 16-month high earlier this month.
"Sterling will get hit because of the way the market's
trading. It is even more prevalent these days, if we get bad
data out, then it's almost like lemmings," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX trader at ETX Capital.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at 83.28 pence,
having hit a high of 83.91 pence, its strongest in nearly four
weeks. Traders said that steady selling by real money accounts
saw the euro lose ground. Moreover, offers around 84.00 pence
may cap gains, with many worried about the risks to the euro
zone from a Greek debt default.
"We've had a wave of optimism towards the euro over the last
couple of days and expectations that we'll get this Greek deal
before the end of the week," said Geraldine Concagh, economist
at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
"The market is very short of the currency so we are seeing a
wave of short covering, underpinned by that pick-up in optimism.
We could see further gains over the short-term, but I think it
remains vulnerable," she said, adding the euro could rise to 84
pence.
UK EVENT RISKS
Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5585,
just below a three-week high of $1.5602 hit on Monday, with
traders citing demand from Middle East accounts. Solid demand at
a 40-year gilt sale also supported sentiment and highlighted the
UK's safe-haven status.
Still, the pound was yet to make a decisive break of the
55-day moving average around $1.5587 and analysts said it could
struggle to rise above $1.5600, particularly if worries grow
about the outlook for the UK economy.
Barcaps technical analyst Phil Roberts reckoned the recent
rally in cable was a corrective move amid falling volumes and
recommended selling the currency.
"As cable pushes closer towards $1.5670, our bearishness is
increasing," he said. "On the downside, it will take a move
below $1.5515 to signal the bullish squeeze is over. Sell
further rallies stop above $1.5700."
Market players were also wary that a speech by BoE Governor
Mervyn King later on Tuesday and Wednesday's release of minutes
of the most recent BoE policy meeting may add to the
expectations for an increase in asset purchases next month.
BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday Britain's economic
outlook had improved slightly but more quantitative easing would
probably still be needed.
Data on Tuesday showed British public borrowing was lower
than expected in December, thanks to stronger tax receipts, but
total outstanding debt rose above the 1 trillion pound mark for
the first time on record.
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane and Anirban Nag; editing by
Anna Willard)