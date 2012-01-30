* Sterling up vs euro before EU summit, Greek talks dent euro

* Pound falls vs dollar, tracks moves in euro/dollar

* Prospect of more QE may weigh on sterling

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Jan 30 Sterling rose against a broadly weaker euro on Monday as investors were still awaiting progress in Greek debt swap talks and ahead of an EU summit which was not expected to provide much support for the single currency.

European Union leaders were expected later on Monday to sign a deal on a permanent bailout fund for the euro zone and finalise a fiscal compact that will introduce a balanced budget rule in national legislation.

But market players said the EU meeting would be overshadowed by Greece's negotiations with private creditors on a debt swap deal, which were not expected to conclude before the summit. Greece must secure a deal with its creditors to receive a second rescue package and avoid a disorderly default.

The uncertainty weighed on the euro across the board and pushed it down 0.5 percent against the pound to 83.62 pence. It backed down from a one-month high of 84.09 pence hit on Friday and strong topside resistance was seen at 84.22 pence, the late December peak.

Further falls could see the euro test Friday's low of 83.38 pence and the 21-day moving average around 83.17 pence, although the single currency held well above the 16-month low of 82.22 pence hit earlier this month.

"There has been no resolution to the talks and that is central to the markets understanding of what the future holds for the euro zone," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"The recent rise in euro/sterling has clearly just been a correction of the weakening trend that has been in place since the last quarter of last year. We think the euro will go lower, probably down to around 80 pence on a three-month time horizon."

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators cut bearish positions against sterling in the week to Jan. 24, while they increased net short positions in the euro to a fresh record.

Sterling fell against the dollar, however, tracking falls in the euro versus the dollar, after a run of gains that took the pound above $1.57 from below $1.54 in mid-January. Traders and analysts saw levels above $1.57 as a good opportunity to take profit on those gains.

The pound was last down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5674, below a high of $1.5740 reached on Friday, its strongest since Dec. 21.

The dollar recovered after broad falls last week triggered by news that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at record lows until at least 2014.

QE PROSPECT WEIGHS ON POUND

Sterling may come under pressure later this week if purchasing managers' surveys (PMIs) for January on the manufacturing, construction and services sectors add to the picture of a weakening UK economy and increase the prospect of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.

"A lot of the numbers from the UK last week were on the poor side. They highlighted the fact that the economic outlook is not great. It's better than the euro zone to some extent, but not a huge amount," said Geraldine Concagh, an economist at AIB in Dublin.

Concagh said safe-haven flows into the pound from investors seeking alternatives to the euro have pulled back recently.

Market players expect the Bank of England will increase asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme in February. That is likely to weigh on sterling, although comments by BoE policymaker David Miles on Friday dampened the prospect.

Miles told Reuters in an interview that "it is presumptuous to assume [further quantitative easing] is a done deal," lending temporary support to the pound.

A Reuters poll forecast an improvement in the UK January manufacturing PMI, but falls in construction and services PMIs. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)