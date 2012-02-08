* Sterling drops from mid-Nov highs vs dollar

* Pound falls vs euro, with QE risk ahead

* BoE seen announcing another 50 bln stg of QE

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 8 Sterling fell against the dollar on Wednesday, having earlier hit a 12-week high, and lagged the euro and riskier currencies in expectation of more aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of England.

BoE policymakers are expected to announce a further 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing (QE) when its month policy meeting ends on Thursday, seeking to bolster the UK's struggling economy. QE involves flooding the market with more pounds and usually weakens the currency.

While a 50 billion infusion is broadly expected, a larger asset purchase programme could hurt sterling. On the other hand, if the BOE does not opt for more QE, it could give the pound a boost, traders said.

Sterling was last down 0.6 percent against the dollar at $1.5812, having risen to a high of $1.5929, its strongest since mid-November. It pared gains as traders cited macro funds and Middle East names selling above $1.5920.

Traders reported options barrier at $1.60 and the Nov. 14 high of $1.6095 which could cap gains in the near term.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at 83.80 pence, its highest in more than a week and hovering just below its 55-day moving average of 83.885. In the near term, the euro could rise to as high 84.09 pence, which will be highest in a month.

"We suspect that more aggressive easing by the BoE tomorrow could add to the upside risks for euro/sterling," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

He added the euro appeared undervalued based on relative value measures like euro-sterling two-year swap rate differentials which have narrowed in the past few weeks.

Analysts say that while sterling will take an additional 50 billion pounds within its stride, a larger easing would have a more significant impact.

"The reaction to QE will depend on the size, whether it is 50 billion or 75 billion," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

MIXED DATA

Recent UK data has been at best mixed, keeping alive speculation at the margins that the BOE may not have to support the economy. But others argue that the economy is on the brink of a recession and will need monetary easing especially given that fiscal policy is being tightened.

Although UK purchasing managers' surveys last week indicated business activity was improving, a survey on Tuesday showed retailers suffered their second-worst January since records began in 1995, highlighting a sluggish UK economy.

There were glimmers of hope on the jobs front as a survey on Wednesday showed British employers expanded their permanent workforce for the first time in four months in January.

Traders said while easier UK monetary policy may weigh on sterling, a short term driving factor could be a solution to the Greek debt talks. Indeed, a UK clearer was a steady buyer of the euro/sterling cross through most of the day.

Greek leaders started a meeting after repeated delays to agree a deal on further austerity needed to secure a 130 billion euro rescue from the IMF and European Union to avert a default in March.

"Sterling may come off a little against the euro once the deal comes through," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

The euro hit a two-month high against the dollar, but slipped from those highs on selling by real money investors. It was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3240, having hit a peak of $1.3239 earlier in the European session. (additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron Askew/Ruth Pitchford)