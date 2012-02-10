* Sterling falls vs USD as risky positions cut
* Greece concerns help pound outperform euro
* Focus on BOE inflation report next week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling fell against the
dollar on Friday as a setback in Greece's efforts to secure a
bailout pushed investors to the safety of the greenback,
although it also helped the pound climb against the euro.
With many investors looking to move out of the euro zone and
into the safety of gilts, the pound was likely to post more
gains against the euro, despite a fresh round of quantitative
easing announced by the Bank of England this week, traders said.
The BoE pumped another 50 billion pounds into the economy to
try and stimulate growth but sounded a bit more optimistic about
an economic recovery. Still, many were wary of building bullish
bets on the pound ahead of the BoE's inflation report next week.
"We are sticking with the broader theme of some dollar
recovery next week, although if euro zone concerns escalated and
triggered increased sovereign debt inflows to the UK from
Europe, sterling may hold up well," said Derek Halpenny,
European Head of currency research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
"However, the BOE quarterly inflation report is likely to
make for grim reading given the decision to increase gilt
purchases by 50 billion pounds."
The central bank's inflation report will be released on
Wednesday, a day after January inflation numbers.
Sterling was last down 0.4 percent at $1.5752
against the dollar, retreating from a 12-week high of $1.5929
hit earlier in the week. Traders said a Swiss bank was selling
sterling with decent bids seen at $1.5730.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to 83.70 pence, having
earlier pushed above 84 pence to its highest level in two weeks.
There was support at the 21-day moving average and Thursday's
low around 83.40 pence, and chartists said a break below that
level could signal a test of January lows around 82.20 pence.
SAFETY FROM GREECE
Fresh political wrangling in Greece injected more
uncertainty on whether Athens will secure an international
rescue package, vital for it to stave off bankruptcy and
default.
The leader of a far-right party in Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos' coalition government, George Karatzaferis, said he
could not support a harsh austerity programme being demanded as
a condition of Greece accessing the bailout package it needs to
avoid going bankrupt.
Although his party has only 15 deputies out of 300 in
parliament, his comments drove nervous investors to sell riskier
assets and currencies like sterling before the weekend.
Analysts said further jitters about Greece would probably
push the pound higher against the euro.
Sentiment towards sterling has also been supported by a more
upbeat statement from the BoE on Thursday. In contrast,
investors still expect the euro zone's sovereign debt troubles
and fiscal austerity measures to adversely impact growth.
The Bank of England said recent surveys painted a more
positive picture of the UK economy and they expected inflation
to fall below 2 percent in the medium term without more monetary
support.
Data on Friday showed UK factory gate inflation dropped to
its lowest in more than a year in January as input costs also
rose at a much slower pace.
The drop was marginally smaller than economists had
forecast, highlighting the risk that although consumer price
inflation is likely to ease this year the decline may be slower
than the BoE expects. That, along with an improvement in growth,
could stay the BoE's hand for further easing.
"Though the BoE introduced a new round of QE, this was
largely priced in so had little negative impact on sterling,"
Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"In addition, with the new round of QE scheduled to roll off
in May, we expect little chance of a catalyst from the BoE to
drive the pound lower in the near term."
