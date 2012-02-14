* Sterling falls after UK AAA rating put on negative outlook
* Seen vulnerable before BoE inflation report on Wednesday
* Investors to watch for clues on more QE
* UK inflation drops sharply in January
By Jessica Mortimer and Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling plumbed a two-week
low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's
warned it could cut the UK's prized triple-A credit rating, and
was also vulnerable ahead of the Bank of England's latest
inflation report.
The BoE report on Wednesday will set out the bank's latest
growth and price forecasts and should give clues on whether more
monetary easing is likely in the coming months after the BoE
increased quantitative easing last week.
Caution ahead of the report may cause the pound to extend
falls triggered after Moody's warned of a possible ratings
downgrade, citing the UK's "materially weaker" growth prospects
and risks from the euro zone debt crisis.
Sterling fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to
$1.5690, having dropped below its 100-day moving average at
$1.5680 to hit a low $1.5660. It may now drop towards the late
January low of $1.5642.
"The Bank of England inflation report will presumably be
fairly dovish in order to concur with the decision made last
week," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at
Standard Bank.
"It's more likely to be bearish and may set sterling back a
little."
However, the BoE may choose to emphasise some of the recent
positives, such as better UK purchasing managers' surveys,
tentative signs of improvement in the euro zone and better U.S.
economic data, which could temper the pound's falls.
"What is going to be perhaps more important is whether or
not the inflation report maintains the same degree of dovishness
we have become accustomed to in the last year. If they are a
little bit less dovish sterling could see some support," said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
A Reuters poll forecast the BoE will top up its spending on
mainly government bonds with an another 50 billion pounds in
May, the same amount as announced last week, but that would be
its last foray into bond buying.
Data on Tuesday showing UK consumer price inflation falling
sharply to 3.6 percent in January may make it easier for the BoE
to justify further monetary easing. However, analysts warned the
drop was partly due to last year's VAT rise falling out of the
index, and inflation could be stickier later in the year.
Traders cited stop-loss orders around $1.5770 and $1.5830
that could fuel any sterling rebound.
LIMITED RATINGS WORRIES
The Moody's announcement prompted a sell-off in the pound,
but the impact may not be long-lasting as a credit
warning had been a possibility for some time given a poor UK
growth outlook.
A Reuters poll published on Tuesday showed economists
believe Britain will narrowly avoid recession this year, while
they only saw a 27.5 percent chance of the UK losing its
top-notch rating.
It was the first time the UK's prized credit rating has been
put on review by one of the major agencies since S&P removed its
negative outlook in 2010.
"We are underweight sterling mainly versus the
dollar. Some of what Moody's are saying are things that have
been bothering us for some time," said Clive Dennis, head of
currencies at Schroders.
Dennis said a close below $1.5700 would be an encouraging
signal to think about adding more short sterling positions.
Analysts said the UK warning could jeopardise sterling's
relative safe-haven status compared to the euro and deter
investors from switching out of euro zone sovereign debt into UK
gilts, a strategy that has supported the pound in recent months.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against the pound to
83.82 pence, though it stopped shy of last week's high of 84.06
pence, with the single currency helped by a better-than-expected
German ZEW survey of economic sentiment.
As well as issuing a warning on the UK, Moody's said it may
cut the credit ratings of France and Austria and downgraded six
other European nations.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Susan
Fenton)