* Pound rises as UK retail sales beat expectations
* Sterling vulnerable to Greek developments
* Resistance seen at its 200-day MA of $1.5917
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 17 Sterling rose to a one-week
high against the dollar on Friday after an unexpected rise in
January retail sales added to signs of an improving UK economy,
wrongfooting investors who had geared up for a weak number.
Retail sales jumped 0.9 percent on the month, confounding
economists' forecasts for a 0.4 percent decline. It was the
latest data to fuel hopes the UK can avoid a recession,
following a string of strong business surveys and some
stabilisation in the labour market.
That dampened expectations of more monetary stimulus from
the Bank of England and set sterling on the path for weekly
gains. The pound rose to a session high of $1.5863
after the data, within sight of its February peak of $1.5929. It
ended marginally higher on the day at $1.5810.
Many expect the rally to run out of steam ahead of strong
resistance around $1.5917, the 200-day moving average which the
pound has failed to break above since October. Traders cited
decent offers around $1.5870 which would check gains while near-
term support was at its 100-day moving average of $1.5685.
"While we do not expect the pace to be sustained, the UK
retail sales data does add to the overall picture that shows the
economy is improving and more QE from the BOE will not be
required," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barcaps.
As quantitative easing involves the central bank flooding
the market with pounds, it is usually negative for the currency.
Still, an improving economic outlook is likely to support
the pound and help it retain gains against the euro, analysts
said. The common currency has lost 0.3 percent against the pound
so far this year and was last flat on the day at 83.16 pence
.
Lauren Rosborough, currency analyst at Societe Generale,
said the better than expected retail sales data does not suggest
a spending binge is about to start, especially at a time when
wages are declining. But the euro zone's debt problems mean that
euro/sterling is likely to weaken.
"Any negative euro zone news widens the gap between the two
countries," she said. "It's difficult to make a bullish case for
euro/sterling. Target 82 pence with a view to breach 80 pence."
GREECE EYED
But ratings agency Moody's put the UK's prized triple-A
credit rating on negative outlook on Tuesday, citing weaker UK
growth prospects and risks from a possible shock from the euro
area.
The euro was also broadly supported on Friday on cautious
optimism that a long-awaited Greek bailout deal would be
approved next week.
Greece now expects euro zone finance ministers to approve a
deal on Monday that will pave the way to a debt swap with
private bondholders, seen as crucial if the country is to avoid
a disorderly default.
Sterling's moves have been dominated by developments in
Greece recently, with the pound outperforming the euro but
lagging the safe-haven dollar.
"Euro/sterling and euro/dollar are very highly correlated at
the moment and of the sterling drivers, it is the most
important. Today's moves are probably going to be quite quiet
ahead of Monday," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP
Paribas.
(additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton,
John Stonestreet)