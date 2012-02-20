(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Pound rises 0.2 pct vs dollar, resistance at 200-day MA
* BoE minutes on Wed could give boost
* Euro/sterling rises past offers in 83.40/50 area
* Greek aid hopes, China easing underpin gains
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 20 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Monday as expectations Europe would agree a second
Greek bailout package lifted risky assets, though it lagged the
euro and growth-linked currencies.
Recent data have pointed to signs of recovery in the UK but
traders remained wary of pushing the pound much higher due to
concerns any economic rebound could stutter and prompt the Bank
of England to pump more money into the economy.
Concerns about the UK's close trade links and the high
exposure of its banks to the euro zone were also expected to
check sterling's gains.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve aid for
Greece at a meeting on Monday, enabling the country to avoid a
disorderly default, though concerns were likely to remain about
how any plan would be implemented.
"If the Eurogroup meeting goes well then both the euro and
sterling will gain some ground on the dollar. Some of that is
still in the price so we will not really see pronounced gains,"
said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi, adding that
sterling may retest $1.5930.
"The chances are the euro will outperform sterling, at least
for now, but it is difficult to say how much higher it will go.
I suspect euro/sterling will remain rangebound, but over the
longer term the risks are on the downside."
Sterling was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.5862, extending gains into a third straight session, having
risen as high as $1.5880, its strongest in more than 10 days.
Its next target was the Feb. 8 high of $1.5929.
The pound was expected to face strong resistance around
$1.5915, the 200-day moving average, which it has not broken
above since October. Traders cited decent offers around $1.5900
while near-term support was at its 100-day moving average of
$1.5689.
"Cable feels perky with the 'risk-on' scenario helping,"
said a London based spot trader. "The 200-day moving average
target has to be overcome first with stops above $1.5930 area.
We are still a bit sceptical about this risk-on trade."
A move by China over the weekend to cut banks' reserve
requirements in an effort to spur the world's second-biggest
economy also helped a broad rally in riskier assets like stocks
and higher-yielding currencies.
The euro was up 0.7 percent at 83.58 pence,
having risen past sizeable offers in the 83.40-50 pence area.
Traders said if the euro closes above its 55-day moving average
of 83.56 pence, more gains could be in store.
BOE MINUTES
Sterling's recent moves have been dominated by developments
in Greece and signs of improved UK data, including
better-than-expected retail sales numbers. However, this week it
may take its cue from the minutes of the Bank of England's
latest monetary policy committee meeting, due on Wednesday.
Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of foreign exchange strategy at
UBS, said the pound could get a boost from the minutes as they
may show two members of the rate-setting committee voting for
fewer asset purchases.
But he was wary of rallies in sterling as UK unemployment
remains sticky above 8 percent and inflation may undershoot the
BoE's target of 2 percent inflation over the medium term.
"While we think euro/sterling is a sell on rallies given
risks from the euro zone and maintain our end-year 80 pence
target, we are wary of rallies in cable and think current levels
of $1.58-1.59 remain unsustainable," he added.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday
showed speculators added to bearish sterling positions in the
week to Feb. 14, suggesting some scope for a short-covering
rally in the near term.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine
Evans)