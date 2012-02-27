(Adds comment, updates prices)

* Sterling trades in sight of 2012 high, UK data seen improving

* Strong resistance around 200-day moving average at $1.5905

* Euro supported near 2-1/2 mth high as LTRO looms

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 27 Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Monday, but held within sight of a 3-1/2 month high as investors anticipated stronger data in the week ahead that could boost expectations the UK economy will dodge a recession this year.

CBI distributive trades data and manufacturing and construction PMI surveys for February are forecast to be roughly in line with the previous month. However, other recent surveys have been stronger than expected, adding to bets the UK economy will grow in the first quarter of this year and recover from a contraction at the end of 2011.

This could dissuade the Bank of England from pumping further cash into the economy through its quantitative easing program, which tends to be negative for the pound as it involves the bank creating money to use as a stimulus.

Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5848, but traded well above last week's low of $1.5648, plumbed after the release of more dovish-than-expected BoE minutes.

The UK currency held within sight of the 2012 peak of $1.5929, the highest level the mid-November. Strong resistance was seen around the 200-day moving average at $1.5905, a level it has failed to hold above since September.

Positioning data showed speculators cut their bearish bets against sterling in the week ended Feb. 21, and more of those positions would have been flushed out after the BoE minutes. That could leave room for fresh bullish positions to be initiated, market players said.

"I think last week's sell-off in sterling (after the BoE) was a little bit overdone. That means we could find support in the run up to survey data this week," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank.

Although BoE minutes surprised the market by showing two policymakers voted to increase asset purchases to 75 billion instead of 50 billion pounds, some analysts said better data could prompt policymakers to vote more hawkishly in future.

"Given the decent pick up in economic activity in the period since Q4, in particular PMIs, it seems that the UK economy should experience relatively decent growth in the first quarter of 2012," said Commerzbank analysts in a note.

"Should this transpire this will diminish the case for further asset purchases considerably, which should support the pound."

ECB LIQUIDITY EYED

Perceived riskier currencies were expected to find support against the safe haven dollar ahead of the European Central Bank's next injection of liquidity though a long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) on Wednesday.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to 84.46 pence against sterling, but remained close to Friday's 2-1/2 month high of 85.06 pence. The single currency has rallied broadly in recent sessions following a deal on Greece's bailout package and as market players positioned for the LTRO.

Although the liquidity injection was seen as likely to boost investor appetite to take on risk, some analysts warned it could weaken the single currency in coming months.

"In the short-term a larger take-up will be better for the euro, and a smaller take-up will be worse," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital. "But in the longer-term any take-up is negative because excess liquidity invariably weakens a currency."

In December banks borrowed nearly half a trillion euros and a similar allotment is expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some strategists said signs of stabilisation in the euro zone could put sterling under pressure as investors reverse safe haven flows that were coming into the UK from the single currency bloc at the end of last year.

J.P. Morgan recommended buying the euro against the pound at 84.80 pence with a stop at 83.10 pence. (Editing by Toby Chopra)