(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Sterling trades in sight of 2012 high, UK data seen
improving
* Strong resistance around 200-day moving average at $1.5905
* Euro supported near 2-1/2 mth high as LTRO looms
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 27 Sterling edged lower
against the dollar on Monday, but held within sight of a 3-1/2
month high as investors anticipated stronger data in the week
ahead that could boost expectations the UK economy will dodge a
recession this year.
CBI distributive trades data and manufacturing and
construction PMI surveys for February are forecast to be roughly
in line with the previous month. However, other recent surveys
have been stronger than expected, adding to bets the UK economy
will grow in the first quarter of this year and recover from a
contraction at the end of 2011.
This could dissuade the Bank of England from pumping further
cash into the economy through its quantitative easing program,
which tends to be negative for the pound as it involves the bank
creating money to use as a stimulus.
Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5848, but
traded well above last week's low of $1.5648, plumbed after the
release of more dovish-than-expected BoE minutes.
The UK currency held within sight of the 2012 peak of
$1.5929, the highest level the mid-November. Strong resistance
was seen around the 200-day moving average at $1.5905, a level
it has failed to hold above since September.
Positioning data showed speculators cut their bearish bets
against sterling in the week ended Feb. 21, and more of those
positions would have been flushed out after the BoE minutes.
That could leave room for fresh bullish positions to be
initiated, market players said.
"I think last week's sell-off in sterling (after the BoE)
was a little bit overdone. That means we could find support in
the run up to survey data this week," said Jane Foley, senior
currency analyst at Rabobank.
Although BoE minutes surprised the market by showing two
policymakers voted to increase asset purchases to 75 billion
instead of 50 billion pounds, some analysts said better data
could prompt policymakers to vote more hawkishly in future.
"Given the decent pick up in economic activity in the period
since Q4, in particular PMIs, it seems that the UK economy
should experience relatively decent growth in the first quarter
of 2012," said Commerzbank analysts in a note.
"Should this transpire this will diminish the case for
further asset purchases considerably, which should support the
pound."
ECB LIQUIDITY EYED
Perceived riskier currencies were expected to find support
against the safe haven dollar ahead of the European Central
Bank's next injection of liquidity though a long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO) on Wednesday.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to 84.46 pence against
sterling, but remained close to Friday's 2-1/2 month high of
85.06 pence. The single currency has rallied broadly in recent
sessions following a deal on Greece's bailout package and as
market players positioned for the LTRO.
Although the liquidity injection was seen as likely to boost
investor appetite to take on risk, some analysts warned it could
weaken the single currency in coming months.
"In the short-term a larger take-up will be better for the
euro, and a smaller take-up will be worse," said Raghav
Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital. "But in the
longer-term any take-up is negative because excess liquidity
invariably weakens a currency."
In December banks borrowed nearly half a trillion euros and
a similar allotment is expected on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, some strategists said signs of stabilisation in
the euro zone could put sterling under pressure as investors
reverse safe haven flows that were coming into the UK from the
single currency bloc at the end of last year.
J.P. Morgan recommended buying the euro against the pound at
84.80 pence with a stop at 83.10 pence.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)