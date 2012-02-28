* Sterling in sight of 2012 high ahead of ECB LTRO
* Resistance around 200-day moving average at $1.5903
* But pound off highs, tracking euro on Ireland referendum
plans
* Citi recommends selling euro/sterling, target 82.50 pence
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 28 Sterling traded close to
its highest in more than 3 months versus the dollar on Tuesday
ahead of an injection of cheap funds by the European Central
Bank that is expected to boost investors' appetite for riskier
currencies.
However, it pulled off highs, tracking a move lower in the
euro after Ireland's Prime Minister said Ireland would hold a
referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty.
Sterling's moves were largely driven by events elsewhere,
though sentiment was helped by a survey showing British retail
sales improved more than expected in February, adding to signs
of a tentative UK recovery.
The pound was steady against the dollar at $1.5830,
having risen as high as $1.5876, when it failed to test its
200-day moving average at $1.5903.
Traders said this key technical level was acting as strong
resistance, stopping it breaking above Monday's high of $1.5904
and the Feb. 8 peak of $1.5929, which would mark its highest
since mid-November last year.
"All attention is on the LTRO (ECB longer term refinancing
operation) and as such sterling is not the catalyst for moves
but rather being dragged around by other currencies," said
Richard Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.
"This $1.5900/20 area is fast becoming a key level and could
be pivotal in sterling's short term fortunes ... I would expect
profit takers to emerge if we do see a rally to $1.60, which
will provide further resistance."
Sterling was well above last week's low of $1.5648, plumbed
after the release of more dovish-than-expected BoE minutes which
pointed to a risk that policymakers could opt for more
quantitative easing to boost the economy later this year.
The ECB's fresh injection of 3-year money on Wednesday is
expected to bolster demand for the euro and other currencies
perceived to be risky, including sterling, if there is a large
take-up.
But investors were mindful of risks ahead that could knock
sentiment. The Irish announcement highlighted the hurdles facing
euro zone leaders as they seek to reach a political consensus on
any solution to the region's debt crisis.
There were also concerns about whether Greece can implement
the harsh austerity measures demanded of it in return for a
bailout, while the possibility of the Bank of England opting for
another round of monetary easing may limit gains for sterling.
"There might be another attempt to break the top at $1.59
but I don't think that it will necessarily have much momentum
above there," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
EURO NEAR 2-1/2-MONTH HIGH
The euro was steady at 84.72 pence, above its
100-day moving average at 84.69 pence and not far from Friday's
2-1/2 month high of 85.06 pence.
Last week's BoE minutes propelled the euro above its recent
range that had seen it trapped below the 84 pence level.
Citi strategists issued a sell recommendation on the euro
against sterling, entering a short euro position at 84.73 pence
and targeting a drop to 82.50 pence, with a stop loss at 85.55
pence.
They argued markets had "gone too far in buying EURGBP last
week" and that the sell-off in sterling following the BoE
minutes provided an opportunity to buy. They also said many of
the positives for the euro of the upcoming long-term refinancing
operation (LTRO) were already in the price.
Markets shrugged off ratings agency Standard & Poor's
cutting of the long-term rating of Greece to 'selective default'
after the country embarked on a bond swap with private sector
creditors, a move which had been largely expected.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)