* Trade-weighted sterling rises to 2-month high -BoE data
* Cable's rally this week fizzles
* Euro/sterling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 2 Sterling rose to a
two-week high against the euro on Friday as investors trimmed
bets on further quantitative easing in the UK, although it ran
into some profit-taking against the U.S. dollar, which will keep
it from testing recent peaks.
The euro drifted lower, retreating from a three-month high
against the dollar, after the European Central Bank
pumped more cash into the banking system and as lingering
concerns about the euro zone and worries regarding Greek
austerity and restructuring programme remained.
And while these have led to the underperformance of the
euro, slightly better UK data in recent weeks has supported the
pound. On Friday, construction sector PMI survey handily beat
expectations, lending support to the pound.
The improvement in data has led investors to pare back
expectations that the Bank of England will pump more money into
the economy to stimulate growth.
Earlier this week, BoE governor Mervyn King was seen to have
nudged the bar for more QE higher when he told lawmakers the
bank will be guided by upcoming data when deciding whether to
print more money.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at 83.21 pence,
having fallen to 83.135, its lowest in two weeks. It looked set
for more losses after it fell below support around 83.30 pence
which is the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's rise from
its January low of 82.22 pence to its recent two-month high of
85.06 pence. Its next target could be its Feb 17 low of 82.88.
Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.5 percent at $1.5867
, with option barriers at $1.60 looking safe, for now.
It triggered stop-losses after it fell past its 200-day moving
average of $1.5896.
"The dollar has been a standout performer today, and while
the PMI reading stemmed sterling's fall, flows are light and it
does not look that $1.60 will be tested today," said a
London-based spot trader.
Cable hit a three-and-a-half month high of $1.5993 earlier
this week and has risen for three straight sessions until
Friday, leaving it ripe for a correction.
"The euro is softer and that is pulling cable lower, leaving
it vulnerable towards the downside," said Adrian Schmidt, forex
strategist at Lloyds TSB. "But against the softer euro, sterling
has been resilient and that should hold."
UK DATA
Sterling's resilience has driven it to a two-month high on a
trade-weighted basis, BOE data showed. Trade weighted sterling
rose to 0.25 percent to 81.6 its highest level since
early January. It was last at 81.3.
The rise came as the UK construction sector PMI survey
somewhat cushioned the weaker than expected reading of the
manufacturing PMI survey on Thursday which came in below
forecasts but held above the 50 level that divides expansion
from contraction.
Analysts, however, are cautious about forthcoming UK data.
They said if the more important PMI survey for the dominant
services sector due on Monday mirrored the manufacturing sector
activity, sterling could come under pressure.
"UK manufacturing PMI disappointed and if this is replicated
by the more important PMI services indicator, we would expect
sterling/dollar to come back under pressure," Morgan Stanley
strategists said in a note.
"Sterling is also expected to feel the effects of a broader
scaling back of global investor optimism. Hence, we maintain our
sterling/dollar bearish strategy."
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Hugh Lawson, Ron Askew)