* Sterling touches 10-day low vs dollar of $1.5782

* Pound recovers but seen vulnerable due to Greece worries

* Services PMI below forecast, still points to UK recovery

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 5 Sterling edged up after hitting a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, but it remained vulnerable along with other riskier currencies due to uncertainty about Greece's progress in completing a debt restructuring deal.

Traders said some profit-taking on dollar gains helped lift the pound off its lows, though wariness before a deadline on Thursday for Greece to complete a bond exchange with private creditors could put sterling under more pressure in the coming days.

If Greece fails to complete a deal it would threaten the recently agreed 130-billion-euro bailout deal and risk a chaotic default.

A below-forecast UK services sector survey had weighed on the pound earlier in the day but its impact was limited as the data still suggested the UK economy was recovering and would probably avoid recession.

"The PMI was still OK, not as rosy as January but if we get a whole quarter with PMI around 54 then we can write off the risk of recession," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.5857, recovering from a low of $1.5782, its weakest since Feb. 24. Traders said market rumours of weaker PMI data meant most of sterling's falls came just ahead of the release.

The purchasing managers' survey on UK services sector activity, which is key to the economy, fell to 53.8 in February from a 10-month peak of 56.0 in January, below forecasts for a smaller dip to 54.9.

Any sterling gains were expected to be tempered by offers between $1.5890 and $1.5900, coinciding with the 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator, around $1.5893, traders said.

Renewed falls would see the pound target its 100-week moving average around $1.5778, then the 100-day average at $1.5710 and the mid-February low of $1.5644.

BETTER OUTLOOK VS EURO

Recent firmer UK data have helped support the pound against the euro, however, as it has dampened the prospect of further monetary easing by the Bank of England.

"There are signs of improvement now, which is good news but I expect the UK will have a slow start to the recovery," said Moneycorp dealer Chris Redfearn.

The euro was steady against the pound at 83.37 pence, coming close to a 2-1/2-week low of 83.13 pence hit on Friday. It traded well below a high of 85.06 pence hit on Feb. 24.

Redfearn said there was some demand from UK importers to buy euros around 1.20 euros per pound, which is equivalent to 83.33 pence per euro. Exporters, however, had been keen to sell euros when it was trading above 84 pence early last week, helping to keep it within its recent range.

The single currency has chart support around 83.00 pence from a trendline drawn from this year's low, but a break below there would target the January low of 82.22 pence.

There is little in the way of events or data in focus for sterling markets this week, with a BoE policy decision on Thursday widely expected to result in no change to the quantitative easing target or to interest rates.

The British Chambers of Commerce, Britain's largest business lobby group, revised down its forecast for growth in 2012 but said Britain will avoid recession this year and the BoE will not need to inject more stimulus.