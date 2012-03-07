(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Sterling near 11-day low of $1.5698 versus dollar

* Risk reduction pauses but technical outlook for pound weakening

* BoE seen on hold Thursday with further QE a possibility in future months

LONDON, March 7 Sterling was weighed down versus the dollar on Wednesday with risk sentiment precariously balanced and investors reluctant to buy the currency, which is set to remain under pressure owing to the fragile UK economy and a weak technical outlook.

Sterling matched an 11-day low of $1.5698 hit the previous day as uncertainty over private creditor take-up for a Greek bond swap needed to avoid a disorderly default stifled risk taking and lent support to the safe-haven dollar.

An absence of UK data kept the pound open to swings in risk sentiment but flows were relatively light and it was last flat for the day at around $1.5720. Traders said it was supported by Asian sovereign demand but selling from a major U.S. bank capped rallies.

"In cable $1.60 is looking like the peak of the recent recovery and the risks are now building for a deeper break to the downside," said Ian Stannard, head of European fx strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"Positive data surprises from the UK have provided some support of late but we think the domestic picture will start to run out of steam and sterling will be back under pressure."

Traders reported sterling demand placed around the $1.5700 area and stop-loss sell orders below. Key support was around the 55-day moving average at $1.5660, together with a cluster of recent lows around $1.5650.

"GBP/USD has eroded its 2-month support line. Focus has shifted to more important support at 1.5650/43 - this will need to be fallen through for a top to be confirmed," said Commerzbank in a note, recommending short sterling positions against the dollar with a near-term target of $1.5650.

Recent positive UK data have dampened prospects for more monetary easing from the Bank of England, whose Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold and refrain from further asset purchases in its monthly policy announcement on Thursday.

But with UK growth sluggish at best and inflation seen falling back towards the Bank of England's target, more asset purchases could still be on the horizon.

"Recent retail sales data suggest consumers may be in better health than had been thought, and there are signs that domestic and overseas activity have improved following a very weak end to 2011," said Simon Hayes, economist at Barclays Capital.

"It is therefore far from clear that additional policy loosening is in the pipeline - although it may take relatively little downside news to prompt the committee into further action," he added.

The euro was close to flat against sterling at 83.41 pence , under pressure ahead of Thursday's deadline for Greece's debt swap. It remained well below its February highs near 85.00 pence, with traders reporting UK clearer selling of euros for sterling in the afternoon session.

"We may well see a near-term rebound to 84.00/20 for euro/sterling given its sharp decline but once the Greek bond swap is out of the way the focus will be back on euro zone economic fundamentals which will keep euro/sterling under pressure," said Stannard.