* Sterling near 11-day low of $1.5698 versus dollar
* Risk reduction pauses but technical outlook for pound
weakening
* BoE seen on hold Thursday with further QE a possibility in
future months
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 7 Sterling was weighed down
versus the dollar on Wednesday with risk sentiment precariously
balanced and investors reluctant to buy the currency, which is
set to remain under pressure owing to the fragile UK economy and
a weak technical outlook.
Sterling matched an 11-day low of $1.5698 hit the
previous day as uncertainty over private creditor take-up for a
Greek bond swap needed to avoid a disorderly default stifled
risk taking and lent support to the safe-haven dollar.
An absence of UK data kept the pound open to swings in risk
sentiment but flows were relatively light and it was last flat
for the day at around $1.5720. Traders said it was supported by
Asian sovereign demand but selling from a major U.S. bank capped
rallies.
"In cable $1.60 is looking like the peak of the recent
recovery and the risks are now building for a deeper break to
the downside," said Ian Stannard, head of European fx strategy
at Morgan Stanley.
"Positive data surprises from the UK have provided some
support of late but we think the domestic picture will start to
run out of steam and sterling will be back under pressure."
Traders reported sterling demand placed around the $1.5700
area and stop-loss sell orders below. Key support was around the
55-day moving average at $1.5660, together with a cluster of
recent lows around $1.5650.
"GBP/USD has eroded its 2-month support line. Focus has
shifted to more important support at 1.5650/43 - this will need
to be fallen through for a top to be confirmed," said
Commerzbank in a note, recommending short sterling positions
against the dollar with a near-term target of $1.5650.
Recent positive UK data have dampened prospects for more
monetary easing from the Bank of England, whose Monetary Policy
Committee is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold and
refrain from further asset purchases in its monthly policy
announcement on Thursday.
But with UK growth sluggish at best and inflation seen
falling back towards the Bank of England's target, more asset
purchases could still be on the horizon.
"Recent retail sales data suggest consumers may be in better
health than had been thought, and there are signs that domestic
and overseas activity have improved following a very weak end to
2011," said Simon Hayes, economist at Barclays Capital.
"It is therefore far from clear that additional policy
loosening is in the pipeline - although it may take relatively
little downside news to prompt the committee into further
action," he added.
The euro was close to flat against sterling at 83.41 pence
, under pressure ahead of Thursday's deadline for
Greece's debt swap. It remained well below its February highs
near 85.00 pence, with traders reporting UK clearer selling of
euros for sterling in the afternoon session.
"We may well see a near-term rebound to 84.00/20 for
euro/sterling given its sharp decline but once the Greek bond
swap is out of the way the focus will be back on euro zone
economic fundamentals which will keep euro/sterling under
pressure," said Stannard.
