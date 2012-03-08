* Sterling rises vs dollar on hopes of Greece debt swap deal
* Focus on BoE minutes later this month
* No statement likely, but more QE possible later in the
year
* Pound falls to lowest in more than a week vs firmer euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 8 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Wednesday, gaining in tandem with the euro and other
riskier assets on optimism that Greece would clinch a private
debt swap to avoid a chaotic default.
Anticipation of a solid U.S. jobs report for February, which
will be released on Friday, also helped riskier assets.
The pound showed little reaction to the Bank of England's
decision - as expected - to not change interest rates or its
quantitative easing target.
Minutes of the meetings will be released on March 21, when
markets will look for indications whether policymakers might opt
for further asset purchases later this year.
The pound underperformed a firmer euro as the market focused
on events in Greece and after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said there were signs of stability in the euro zone
economy.
"Sterling's movements in the near term will be more the
result of euro/dollar ... The euro has been rallying as there is
a more optimistic feeling about Greece and Draghi was more
neutral with no suggestion of an imminent rate cut," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
"The Bank of England was a non-event, but the minutes will
be very interesting for clues on whether we should prepare for
another round of QE or not."
Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.5806, pulling
away from this week's low of $1.5698, its weakest since Feb. 23.
But gains were expected to be capped below the 200-day
moving average, currently at $1.5883. The pound had chart
support at the 100-day average at $1.5710 and the 55-day average
at $1.5666.
Greece is hoping for a 90 percent take-up of its debt swap,
but has said that, if it obtains approval from two-thirds of
those who respond to the offer, it will trigger collective
action clauses imposing the deal on other bondholders.
A Greek government official said take-up of the bond swap
offer to private investors was going well.
FALLS VS EURO
Analysts said the euro may have scope for short-term gains on
a positive outcome to the Greece deal. Traders cited demand for
the single currency from a German name.
The euro was up 0.4 percent against the pound at
83.85 pence, having hit a peak of 83.99 pence, its strongest in
more than a week, when it stopped shy of reported offers just
above 84 pence.
Further gains would see it target its 100-day moving average
around 84.42 pence and possibly the Feb. 24 high of 85.06 pence.
Recent UK data has pointed to signs the UK economy may be
starting to recover, but investors remained wary that the Bank
of England may opt for further monetary easing given UK growth
is expected to be sluggish at best.
"We've seen a good couple of months in terms of data, but
more is needed before sterling can really rally," said
Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.
The BoE's March announcement marks the third anniversary of
the bank's decision at the height of the financial crisis in
2009 to cut interest rates to a record-low 0.5 percent and start
buying financial market assets with newly created money.
Most economists believe QE has helped boost the economy,
though there have been concerns it has hurt pensioners'
retirement incomes. The National Association of Pension Funds
said on Thursday the 125 billion pounds of QE since October may
have cost them 90 billion pounds.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)