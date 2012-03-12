(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling hits 6-week low of $1.5603, support around
$1.5600
* Stop-loss sell orders hit on break of February low at
$1.5644
* Dollar strength after U.S. jobs data gathers momentum
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 12 Sterling fell to its
lowest in over six weeks versus a firmer dollar on Monday as
increased optimism over the U.S. economy boosted the greenback
and triggered stop-loss sell orders in the pound, adding weight
to a bearish technical outlook.
An absence of UK data on Monday meant sterling's direction
was driven largely by external factors. The dollar index
hit its highest in over six weeks after Friday's U.S. jobs data
was seen reducing the chance of more monetary stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
Sterling fell to $1.5603 against the dollar, its
lowest since January 25, before recovering slightly to trade at
$1.5616 with losses of around 0.4 percent on the day.
Traders said stop-loss sell orders were hit on the break of
the February low of $1.5644, but reported demand for sterling on
the approach to $1.5600.
"This is a dollar move rather than a sterling move. We're
entering a new regime where better U.S. data is dollar positive
and structurally it can keep outperforming," said Geoff
Kendrick, FX strategist at Nomura.
Latest IMM data showed speculators have increased short
positions in the pound in favour of the dollar.
Technical analysts also said sterling's outlook was becoming
increasingly bearish, having broken below support from the 55-
and 50-day moving averages around $1.5669 and $1.5684.
"We think cable (sterling) should be back towards $1.50 as a
first stopping point. We have been expecting broad dollar
strength and sterling to be part of that story," said Clive
Dennis, head of currencies at Schroders, who held a short
sterling/dollar position.
UK OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN
The economic outlook in the UK remained uncertain, with soft
industrial production data on Friday adding to investors'
reluctance to hold sterling.
The Bank of England left interest rates on hold and kept its
quantitative easing target at 325 billion pounds last week after
February's Monetary Policy Committee meeting showed growing
internal divisions over whether more asset purchases were needed
to support growth.
BoE policymaker Paul Fisher was due to address the Warwick
Alumni Group in London on Monday evening, and investors were
likely to scrutinise his speech for any hints of the central
bank's future policy path.
The euro rose around 0.6 percent for the day
versus sterling to 84.12 pence, its highest level since the end
of February. Some market players said they saw this level as a
good opportunity to sell the euro however, given worries over
contagion from the euro zone debt crisis.
The single currency was seen as likely to struggle on
concerns that Portugal could be the next to come under pressure
in the troubled peripheral debt markets after Greece secured a
debt swap last week to avert a disorderly default.
"The euro fundamentals are weak which should see a marginal
bid for gilts at the expense of euro zone debt and put pressure
on euro/sterling, which I think is close to a sell here," said
Nomura's Kendrick.
Sterling has benefited in recent months as investors seeking
to cut exposure to the euro zone debt crisis diverted portfolio
flows into UK gilts.
