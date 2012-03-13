* Sterling hits one-week high vs euro, gains vs dollar
* Helped by UK trade data, but gains seen limited
* Traders say investors buy pound after recent falls
* Less dovish Fed could push pound below $1.56
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 13 Sterling hit a one-week
high against the euro and gained versus the dollar on Tuesday,
helped by a narrower-than-forecast UK trade deficit while
traders reported demand from long-term investors.
Investors bought the pound after it fell to a seven-week low
against the dollar on Monday and hit a two-week low versus the
euro earlier on Tuesday, but analysts did not expect it to climb
much further due to concerns the UK economy remains fragile.
The euro fell around 1 percent against the pound to 82.26
pence, pulling away from a high of 84.24 pence
earlier in the session. It was last at 83.34 pence.
However, reported bids around 83.20-30 pence and chart
support around 83.13 pence from a trendline drawn from the
January lows could cap its falls and possibly prevent it from
breaking below the early March low of 83.13 pence.
"There is demand around 83.30 pence and offers around 84.20.
People are playing ranges and waiting for something to drive
it," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.
"The UK numbers have been encouraging and sentiment is
clearly improving," he said. However, he said the UK economy
could struggle in the second quarter, and would not be helped by
an extra public holiday.
The UK is seen very vulnerable to any slowdown in activity
in the euro zone, its main trading partner, due to the region's
debt crisis.
Sterling's gains versus the dollar could also be capped if a
recovering U.S. economy, as suggested by firmer retail sales
data on Tuesday, keeps the Federal Reserve from hinting at fresh
stimulus measures in a statement due after a policy meeting
later on Tuesday.
Sterling was up 0.6 percent at $1.5727, breaking
higher despite reported offers above $1.5700. It traded well
above Monday's trough of $1.5603, its lowest since late January.
The dollar has rallied broadly against most currencies
including sterling in recent sessions as traders expected
improving U.S. economic data would reduce the chance of more
monetary stimulus, which tends to weigh on a currency.
TRADE BALANCE SUPPORTS
The UK trade deficit for January widened from the previous
month to 7.53 billion pounds, but undershot forecasts for a 7.88
billion pound deficit.
Analysts were encouraged as the data showed total goods
exports to non-EU countries rose to a record high, although this
was partially offset by a drop in exports to EU countries.
"We are not talking about huge optimism, but some
encouragement. That's probably helping sterling at the margin
today," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.
Market players said euro zone concerns may mean the single
currency continues to struggle.
Citi strategists said they took profit in a short
euro/sterling trade after stops were triggered at 84.13 pence on
Monday. In a note, the bank said it had been targeting a move to
82.50 pence, and still thought the euro would move moderately
lower over the next three to six months.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)