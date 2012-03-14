(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Sterling hits 1-month high vs euro of 82.85 pence
* But off highs after data showing rise in UK unemployment
* Sterling slips vs dollar, hits 9-month high vs yen
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 14 Sterling rose to a
one-month high against the euro on Wednesday, lifted by a better
relative outlook for the UK economy, though it edged lower after
data showing a rise in UK unemployment.
The pound has been buoyed by a recent improvement in UK
economic data, including on retail sales and house prices, which
have lessened the risk of the country slipping into recession
and of further monetary easing by the Bank of England.
By contrast, a weak euro zone economy and concerns about the
risks of the debt crisis spreading beyond Greece continued to
weigh on the single currency.
"Some of the data out of the UK and the U.S. recently
indicates that credit channels may be starting to open up, at
least relative to the euro zone," said Stephen Gallo, head of
market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.
This should boost the dollar and sterling, to the detriment
of the single currency, he said.
The euro fell to 82.85 pence, breaking below the
early March low of 83.13 pence, where there was also support
from a trendline drawn on the charts from the January low.
But the euro trimmed losses and last traded down 0.2 percent
on the day at 83.12 pence as data showed the UK unemployment
rate held at a 13-year high in the three months to January while
the number claiming jobless benefit last month rose more than
forecast.
"The figures paint a generally weak picture, with
unemployment rising further and pay growth weakening sharply,"
said Samuel Tombs, UK economist at Capital Economics.
However, the common currency was well below a peak of 84.24
pence hit on Tuesday, a level which analysts said could now act
as stiff resistance. A break below the Feb. 16 low of 82.77
pence could pave the way for a drop towards the 2012 trough of
82.22.
RELATIVE RATES
Analysts said since the European Central Bank's second
injection of cheap 3-year funds last month the euro has become
an increasingly favoured currency to sell and fund riskier
trades, which has contributed to its weakness versus sterling.
The pound has been helped by a recent widening in the
difference between short-term UK and German bond yields
, enhancing the appeal of sterling to
investors.
"There's been a huge correction (in euro/sterling) from
yesterday to take it more in line with where relative rates
are," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank,
describing Tuesday's move higher as an "overreaction".
Traders said reported demand from a U.S. investment bank and
longer-term investors lifted the pound, as well as buying of
sterling versus the Japanese yen which helped the UK
currency to hit a 9-month high around 131.46 yen.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent on the day against a firmer
dollar, trading at $1.5670, after the Federal Reserve
sounded a less downbeat note on the U.S. economic outlook.
The pound held above Monday's seven-week low of $1.5603,
with traders again reporting firm demand around $1.5600/1.5595
and stop-loss sell orders below.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)