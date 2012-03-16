* Pound rallies broadly, up nearly 1 pct vs greenback
* Dollar longs pared after benign U.S. inflation data
* Sterling touches one-month high versus euro
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 16 Sterling climbed strongly
against the dollar on Friday after slightly softer-than-expected
U.S. inflation data tempered investors' recent appetite for the
greenback, helping the pound hit a 10-week peak against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies.
Core U.S. consumer price inflation came in marginally below
expectations and was seen as reducing the likelihood of the
Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy earlier than it had
pledged.
The data prompted a squeeze of long dollar positions that
had been built on the back of a recent run of stronger data and
rising Treasury yields, pushing sterling up nearly 1
percent on the day against the greenback to $1.5851.
Gains against the dollar drove trade-weighted sterling to
81.7, Bank of England data showed, while the euro fell to a
one-month low against the UK currency. The pound also rallied
against the under-pressure yen, reaching a nine-month
high of 132.43 yen.
"We are seeing a lot of short (sterling) positions squeezed
higher before the weekend after the slightly weaker numbers we
have had out of the U.S.," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head
of currency strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
Traders said stop-loss buy orders in sterling against the
dollar were triggered on the break of $1.5750, with technical
analysts also highlighting the break above the 21-day moving
average at $1.5786.
The pound moved well clear of a seven-week low of $1.5603
hit at the beginning of the week, but Childe-Freeman said the
trend for a stronger greenback was likely to remain intact
despite the pullback if data next week was firm..
"We have important indicators next week and if they confirm
more relative improvement in the U.S. housing sector, the less
dovish market sentiment we have seen recently will probably
continue," she said.
UK BUDGET AHEAD
Analysts said the pound was unlikely to break out of its
recent range between $1.56 and $1.60 ahead of the annual UK
budget statement on Wednesday in which Finance Minister George
Osborne is expected to keep fiscal policy tight.
Many analysts said the pound could struggle to push much
further while the outlook for the UK economy remained uncertain,
with growth expected to stay sluggish.
Market players remained focused on whether the Bank of
England will need to provide further stimulus through additional
quantitative easing, a potential negative for the pound.
Sterling took a slight hit after ratings agency Fitch joined
Moody's in placing the UK's AAA sovereign rating on negative
watch on Wednesday, but strategists said a downgrade may not
have a lasting impact after some other European sovereigns lost
their triple-A status this year.
The euro slipped to a one-month low of 82.93
pence, before recouping some losses to last trade down 0.1
percent on the day at 83.12 pence. Traders said euro selling at
the European Central Bank fixing had knocked the common
currency, while a Swiss bank was also a noted seller.
"I don't see euro/sterling heading too much lower from here
as there is strong support around the January lows (of 82.22
pence), but this is move that is testament to sterling holding
up well generally," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
FOREX.com.
