* Pound rallies broadly, up nearly 1 pct vs greenback

* Dollar longs pared after benign U.S. inflation data

* Sterling touches one-month high versus euro

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 16 Sterling climbed strongly against the dollar on Friday after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data tempered investors' recent appetite for the greenback, helping the pound hit a 10-week peak against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

Core U.S. consumer price inflation came in marginally below expectations and was seen as reducing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy earlier than it had pledged.

The data prompted a squeeze of long dollar positions that had been built on the back of a recent run of stronger data and rising Treasury yields, pushing sterling up nearly 1 percent on the day against the greenback to $1.5851.

Gains against the dollar drove trade-weighted sterling to 81.7, Bank of England data showed, while the euro fell to a one-month low against the UK currency. The pound also rallied against the under-pressure yen, reaching a nine-month high of 132.43 yen.

"We are seeing a lot of short (sterling) positions squeezed higher before the weekend after the slightly weaker numbers we have had out of the U.S.," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Traders said stop-loss buy orders in sterling against the dollar were triggered on the break of $1.5750, with technical analysts also highlighting the break above the 21-day moving average at $1.5786.

The pound moved well clear of a seven-week low of $1.5603 hit at the beginning of the week, but Childe-Freeman said the trend for a stronger greenback was likely to remain intact despite the pullback if data next week was firm..

"We have important indicators next week and if they confirm more relative improvement in the U.S. housing sector, the less dovish market sentiment we have seen recently will probably continue," she said.

UK BUDGET AHEAD

Analysts said the pound was unlikely to break out of its recent range between $1.56 and $1.60 ahead of the annual UK budget statement on Wednesday in which Finance Minister George Osborne is expected to keep fiscal policy tight.

Many analysts said the pound could struggle to push much further while the outlook for the UK economy remained uncertain, with growth expected to stay sluggish.

Market players remained focused on whether the Bank of England will need to provide further stimulus through additional quantitative easing, a potential negative for the pound.

Sterling took a slight hit after ratings agency Fitch joined Moody's in placing the UK's AAA sovereign rating on negative watch on Wednesday, but strategists said a downgrade may not have a lasting impact after some other European sovereigns lost their triple-A status this year.

The euro slipped to a one-month low of 82.93 pence, before recouping some losses to last trade down 0.1 percent on the day at 83.12 pence. Traders said euro selling at the European Central Bank fixing had knocked the common currency, while a Swiss bank was also a noted seller.

"I don't see euro/sterling heading too much lower from here as there is strong support around the January lows (of 82.22 pence), but this is move that is testament to sterling holding up well generally," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)