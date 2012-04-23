(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, April 23 Sterling rose to a 20-month
high against a weakened euro on Monday as political uncertainty
in France and the Netherlands, combined with a grim economic
outlook in the euro zone, prompted investors to flee the common
currency.
The euro fell 0.6 percent against the pound to
81.49 pence, its lowest since August 2010, as markets digested
the first round of the French presidential election and the
Dutch cabinet's resignation, which undermined confidence in the
core of the euro zone.
"If you were to be bullish on sterling on any cross it would
be against the euro. We believe the UK economy will show gradual
improvement going forward and the market will recognise the UK
is in a much better situation than the euro zone," said Sara
Yates, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.
"In the euro area there are an awful lot of risks coming up,
that helps reignite concerns about the political side."
A German PMI survey unexpectedly showed manufacturing shrank
at its fastest pace in nearly three years in April, also
boosting the pound against the euro.
"We remain short (of the euro) looking for a move through
stop-losses at 81.40, which will open the next target at 80.65,"
said a spot trader at a major European bank.
Trade-weighted sterling climbed to 83.2 according to
Bank of England data, the highest since August 2009, as cautious
hopes that the British economy may avoid recession following
Friday's upbeat UK retail sales data boosted the pound.
Sterling retreated from a 5-1/2 month high against the
dollar of $1.6155, however, as euro zone concerns prompted broad
demand for the safe-haven greenback.
The pound was last down 0.3 percent on the day at
$1.6080, although its technical outlook remained constructive
after it closed above its 200-week moving average around $1.5940
last week for the first time since August 2008.
With no UK data scheduled for Monday, the pound was largely
driven by sentiment towards the euro zone. But public sector
borrowing data on Tuesday and the first estimate of 2012 first
quarter gross domestic product data on Wednesday could provide
more direction.
GDP data is expected to show modest 0.1 percent growth after
the economy shrank 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2011, but
some strategists said it could disappoint.
"There is a possibility of a downside surprise and Q1 GDP
could show a further contraction, which could weigh on demand
for sterling ahead of Wednesday," Lloyds analysts said in a
note.
