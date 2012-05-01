* Sterling off multi-month highs after weak manufacturing
PMI
* Export orders fall; firmer pound poses risk to exports
* But falls limited, pound still popular alternative to euro
* Trade thinned by May Day holiday
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 1 Sterling backed away from
multi-month highs on Tuesday after a weaker-than-forecast
manufacturing survey highlighted the fragility of the UK economy
and the risk that a stronger currency may dent exports.
The pound's losses were limited, however, as the currency is
still seen as a popular alternative to an ailing euro and some
analysts' view that UK first-quarter gross domestic product data
may be revised up after last week's unexpected contraction.
Trading volumes were depressed by market holidays in Europe.
An April purchasing managers' index on UK manufacturing
dropped to 50.5 points, its lowest since December and well below
forecasts, to show the sector barely grew last month.
UK new export orders posted their steepest fall since May
2009, suggesting recent gains in sterling - which hit a 32-month
trade-weighted high on Monday - could be starting to hurt
exports.
"We saw some spike in euro/sterling after the
worse-than-expected PMI, but it is still above the magic 50
number and marks some kind of return to normality after a strong
reading in March," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske
Bank.
The euro hit a high of 81.985 pence, its
strongest in nearly a week and well clear of a 22-month low of
81.23 pence hit on Monday, though volumes were low with most
European markets closed for the May Day holiday.
The common currency was last up 0.1 percent at 81.63 pence,
with traders saying hefty offers above 82 pence capped its
gains, keeping it below an April 25 peak of 82.22.
Sterling's trade-weighted index dropped to 83.2, off
Monday's high of 83.6, its strongest since August 2009.
Danske's Hydeskov said the euro's rise was unlikely to last,
given growing concerns about debt problems in Spain and
political uncertainty in France ahead of presidential elections
this weekend. Danske forecasts euro/sterling to fall to 81 in
three months, with a risk of it testing 80 pence.
Sterling's next target against the euro is the June 2010
high of 80.67 pence. Beyond there would mark levels not seen
since the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse in autumn 2008.
"A series of lower highs in euro/sterling is a sign of a
downtrend technically and it has been capped today around the
81.80-90 level," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
FOREX.com.
"We expect a grind lower in euro/sterling because the risks
for the euro zone are just too much and the safe-haven trade is
pound positive. But it's quite stretched so it'll be more of a
meander than a steep jerk lower."
Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.25 percent
at $1.6188, well below Monday's eight-month peak of $1.6304.
FRAGILE ECONOMY
Sterling has performed well since April's Bank of England
policy minutes dampened speculation of an increase in the bank's
325 billion pound asset purchase programme.
With its high levels of debt and strong trade links to a
troubled euro zone, however, the UK economy remains shaky and
more monetary easing remains a possibility.
Analysts, however, said a sister PMI survey on the more
dominant services sector, due on Thursday, could have a bigger
impact on sterling if it came in on the weak side. Wednesday's
construction PMI will also be watched given that a slump in
construction output was one reason behind the economy's
contraction in the first quarter.
With the latest IMM positioning data showing speculators
flipped to a small long position in sterling in the week to
April 24, some analysts also saw a risk of a pullback if
investors' optimism about sterling is knocked.
"Positioning data shows investors went long of sterling for
the first time since August and there is scope for a bit of
unwinding of those positions," said Jeremy Stretch, currency
strategist at CIBC.
"North of $1.63 sterling looks toppish. While it is in a
$1.50-$1.60 range it looks pretty fairly valued."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)