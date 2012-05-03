* Sterling rises to 22-month high vs euro
* Benefits as UK economy outperforms euro zone
* Euro gains reprieve after ECB but seen falling further
* Pound shrugs off weaker-than-forecast UK services PMI
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 3 Sterling rose to a 22-month high
against the euro on Thursday as concerns about debt and economic
weakness in the euro zone pushed investors towards the relative
safety of the UK currency.
Analysts expected the pound to continue a gradual ascent,
leaving it poised to rise towards 80 pence per euro and hit
levels not seen since the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in autumn 2008.
The pound shrugged off a survey showing Britain's dominant
service sector grew more slowly than expected in April, which
nevertheless suggested the UK economy was faring better than the
euro zone. The details also showed firms' optimism rose to a
two-year high and hiring picked up pace.
The euro fell as low as 81.03 pence, its weakest
level since June 2010, before recovering slightly to 81.26
pence, with traders saying it was propped up by bids ahead of a
reported options barrier at 81.00 pence.
Further gains would see the common currency target its 2010
low of 80.67 pence, beyond which would mark its lowest since
November 2008.
"It remains the case that there appears to be underlying
demand for the pound which isn't shaken by domestic economic
factors," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.
"There is still a general distrust of the euro, and the
pound is benefiting from that through investor appetite for UK
assets, especially gilts and central London property."
Derks said he expected sterling to reach 80 pence per euro
by the end of the second quarter.
The euro was helped off its lows after the European Central
Bank left interest rates on hold and its president Mario Draghi
said the euro zone was set to recover this year and dampened
expectations of more policy easing.
SERVICES ACTIVITY FALLS
The UK services purchasing managers' index fell to 53.3 in
April from 55.3 in March, below forecasts for a smaller drop to
54.2. It followed weaker manufacturing and construction PMI
earlier this week.
However, the sectors remained in expansionary territory and
continued to suggest the UK economy is in better shape than the
euro zone, with Wednesday's manufacturing PMI data for the
region revealing a deeper-than-expected contraction.
"The UK PMI surveys this week were encouraging and at least
were above 50, whereas the euro zone PMIs are generally below
50", indicating a contraction, said Chris Turner, head of
currency strategy at ING.
He said that there were risks the euro could fall further
next week due to the political uncertainty that could be created
by weekend elections in France and Greece.
Against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, sterling
was at 83.4, according to Bank of England data, close to
its recent 32-month high of 83.6.
Sterling has performed well since Bank of England minutes
for April suggested chances were lessening that the central bank
will opt for more asset purchases under its quantitative easing
programme, given policymakers' concerns about high inflation.
BoE governor Mervyn King echoed that tone in an interview
with BBC radio on Thursday, saying inflation was still too high
and that the economy looked set to recover slowly this year
after a weak start.
Economic concerns remained, however. A survey by mortgage
lender Nationwide on Thursday showed British house prices fell
in April by 0.2 percent, confounding expectations for a 0.5
percent rise.
Against the dollar sterling was down 0.1 percent at
$1.6181, well below an 8-month high of $1.6304 hit on Monday,
with analysts saying $1.63 was likely to prove a stiff hurdle.
Below $1.6153 would mark a one-week low and traders reported
talk of stop loss sell orders below $1.6150.
Local elections take place in Britain on Thursday where
voters may voice discontent with the current Conservative-led
coalition government and its austerity measures designed to
bring down the country's deficit.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)