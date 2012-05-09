* Pound climbs to highest level versus euro since Nov. 2008

* Trade-weighted sterling index at 33-month peak

* Pound hits two-week lows vs dollar, BoE meeting eyed

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, May 9 Sterling hit a 3-1/2 year high against the euro on Wednesday as euro zone political and economic worries encouraged investors to buy the UK currency, buoying its trade-weighted index to its highest since August 2009.

Market players said media reports that the euro zone was debating delaying a payment to Greece knocked the common currency lower across the board.

The board of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund will decide later on Wednesday whether to make the payment, but sources said it would more likely than not decide to release the funds.

The euro dropped 0.3 percent on the day to 80.23 pence, its lowest level since November 2008. Traders cited an options barrier at the psychological 80.00 pence level which may slow the common currency's decline.

Gains against the euro pushed the trade-weighted sterling index to a 33-month high of 84.00 according to Bank of England data.

"This is primarily a safe-haven story. As long as concerns remain about Greece sterling will remain supported," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

Many analysts said sterling could extend gains on concerns that political uncertainty in Greece may undermine austerity plans key to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

Worries about the fragility of the Spanish banking sector and questions over relations between France and Germany after the French presidential election also weighed on the euro.

BOE IN FOCUS

The pound slipped to a two-week low against the dollar as concerns about the euro zone fanned broad demand for the safe haven greenback. Some investors were also cautious ahead of a Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

Policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold and the quantitative easing total unchanged at 325 billion pounds, although some market players saw a slight risk of the asset purchase programme being extended.

The bond-buying program involves printing money to stimulate growth and can crimp demand for a currency.

Analysts said some investors were wary of buying sterling/dollar, also known as cable, before the BoE decision on Thursday, but sterling had potential to rally afterwards if policymakers kept the QE programme unchanged.

"For cable I think we could see a knee jerk reaction higher after the BoE meeting but I would fade the spike given the high level of risk aversion and ahead of BoE inflation reports next week," said Valentin Marinov, Head of G10 FX strategy at Citi.

Investors will be focused on growth and inflation forecasts next week which may add to speculation the central bank will opt for more QE later in the year.

Sterling has retreated from an eight-month high of $1.6304 since last week after a string of weaker-than-expected UK data clouded the outlook for the UK economy.

A survey showing British retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year last month marginally dampened sentiment towards the pound.

The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday that like-for-like retail sales plunged by 3.3 percent in value terms compared to April 2011. Another survey showed growth in the number of people placed in permanent jobs in Britain slowed. (Editing by Toby Chopra)