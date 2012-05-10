(Adds quote, updates prices)

LONDON, May 10 Sterling rose on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and halted its asset-buying quantitative easing programme, wrong-footing some investors who had positioned for further policy easing.

The pound climbed to within a whisker of a 3-1/2 year high against the euro and looked set to extend gains as political deadlock in Greece fuelled interest in selling the common currency.

Sterling rose to a high of 80.01 pence per euro and a break above that level would be its highest since November 2008, although traders cited demand for euros ahead of a hefty options barrier at 80 pence.

Sterling rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.6175. It has gained 4.2 percent this year, but has slipped this month from a high of $1.6304 struck on April 30, as investors grew cautious about whether the Bank of England could signal more easing to support the economy.

"There were some in the market who were looking at an increase of printing between 25 and 50 billion pounds following the surprisingly weak Q1 GDP figures," said Sara Yates, FX strategist at Barclays Capital.

"This decision of no change has led to a revision of expectations and that has led the push higher both against the dollar and against the euro."

Although consensus forecasts were for both interest rates and QE to be unchanged, recent purchasing manager figures and data showing the UK is back in recession prompted some investors to bet on an extension to the asset purchase programme in May.

The bond-buying programme involves printing money to stimulate growth and can crimp demand for a currency.

The National Institute of Economic Research said on Thursday that Britain's economy recorded 0.1 percent growth in the three months to April but the outlook was still weak.

FUTURE QE STILL POSSIBLE

Many strategists said the BoE could still opt for more QE later in the year if economic data disappoints.

Data on Thursday showed manufacturing output bounced back more strongly than expected in March, although sharply lower oil and gas extraction and utilities output pushed wider industrial production down.

"I do not imagine we are going to see more QE in the short term but if the economy shows mixed or softening conditions over the course of the summer it may come up for more serious contemplation," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

"We may see sterling steadying and a bit of profit-taking if that started to be factored into market expectations."

Nevertheless, trade-weighted sterling extended gains to hit a near three year high of 84.3, boosted by the pound's gains against the euro.

Analysts said sterling's 4.3 percent rise against the dollar and the euro's 3.7 percent drop versus the pound this year could see the BoE express discomfort about the currency's strength when it releases its quarterly Inflation Report next week.

"What they may do is signal they don't want to see a substantial rise in sterling, but I think it is hard to suggest the current level of sterling is a hindrance to recovery," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.

"What the Bank of England is looking for is a recovery, the export sector is a key part of that, so what is more important is growth in the euro zone rather than the level of sterling."

Britain has strong trade and banking ties with the euro zone and a slowdown in the region will hurt growth. Fresh concerns that political uncertainty in Greece could trigger a default and the country's exit from the euro zone are likely to undermine the common currency and could weigh on currencies like sterling that have a robust relationship with riskier assets. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams, editing by Nigel Stephenson)