* Sterling falls vs dollar as JPMorgan loss, Greece woes hit
sentiment
* Euro hits 3-1/2 yr low vs pound
* PPI data suggests sticky UK inflation
By Philip Baillie and Neal Armstrong
LONDON, May 11 Sterling hit a three-week low
against the dollar on Friday as risk aversion stemming from U.S.
bank losses and political turmoil in Greece boosted the
safe-haven U.S. currency.
The pound also eased off a 3-1/2 year high against the euro.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported
a $2 billion trading loss and the subsequent rush for safety
pushed the dollar index to a two-month high, knocking
sterling down 0.5 percent to $1.6062.
It slipped below Wednesday's trough of $1.6067 but stalled
ahead of support at $1.6059, the 50 percent retracement of its
mid- to late April rally. Traders also reported bids in the
$1.6050 region.
"The market has reacted negatively to the news JPMorgan has
sustained these losses but the market will move on and start
focusing on Greece where we are moving towards a second ballot,"
said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.
Greek political leaders' attempts to form a coalition
government looked doubtful on Friday, although the euro edged
higher after Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said
there were still hopes a second election could be
avoided.
National Australia Bank's Friend said a downward revision of
UK construction in the first quarter, showing it slid 4.8
percent, helped the euro reverse losses sustained during the
Asian trading session against the pound.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent at 80.40 pence,
having fallen to a fresh 3-1/2 year low of 79.95 pence earlier
in the session. Traders reported stop-loss euro sell orders
lurking below 79.95.
Sterling was little moved by UK producer output price data,
which showed factory gate inflation eased less than expected.
The Bank of England monetary policy committee opted on
Thursday to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and its
quantitative easing total unchanged at 325 billion pounds,
suggesting policymakers were more concerned about the risk of
inflation than a slowdown in growth.
"It's reasonable to presume the committee is either feeling
more optimistic than most about the economic outlook or
seriously concerned about inflationary pressures. It may even be
a mix of both," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate
and institutional treasury at Investec.
The BoE's quarterly inflation report will be released on
Wednesday, with the Bank's forecasts on growth and inflation
likely to come under close scrutiny and the pound seen
underpinned in advance of the report.
The UK currency has been supported recently by its own
safe-haven status and that was likely to keep it buoyed against
the euro in particular.
"We have been constructive on sterling versus the EUR for
some time, not just because of the less dovish BoE but also
because the accommodative policies of the Fed, SNB and the BoJ
has had the effect of re-directing safe-haven flow," said Jane
Foley, senior fx strategist at Rabobank.
"In addition to the less dovish stance of the BoE, the
issues facing the euro zone suggest that further (euro) downside
is likely ahead of the publication of the Inflation Report," she
said. A clean break below the 80 pence level would probably pave
the way for a move towards 79 pence, she said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)