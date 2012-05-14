* Sterling hits highest level since November 2008 vs euro

* Trade-weighted sterling at 33-month peak

* Outlook for euro weakened on Greek euro exit fears

* Investors eye BoE quarterly inflation report

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, May 14 Sterling hit a 3-1/2 year high against a floundering euro on Monday as political deadlock in Greece fuelled concerns the country may exit the currency bloc.

The pound was steady against the dollar, recovering from an earlier three-week low hit as uncertainty over Greece and rising euro zone peripheral bond yields curbed investor appetite for risk and fed safe-haven demand for the greenback.

Analysts expected sterling to make further gains as a safe bet relative to the common currency. The euro struggled on worries Greece may default if its politicians fail to form a government in time to negotiate the country's next aid tranche and rein in its ballooning debt pile.

The euro fell 0.8 percent to 79.73 pence, the lowest level seen since early November 2008 and the biggest daily percentage loss since March 13. Support was seen around 77.90 pence, at the 61.8 percent retracement of the 2007 to 2008 rally from around 65.36 pence to 98.05 pence.

"A Greek exit from the euro zone is looking increasingly likely with a second round of elections likely to take place mid-June...so the more uncertainty we see in the euro zone the more the euro will drop against the other major currencies," said Chris Erlam, analyst at Alpari.

Gains versus the euro helped the trade-weighted sterling index climb to 84.4 according to Bank of England data, the highest level since August 2009. Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.1 percent to $1.6089 with resistance around the 21-day moving average at $1.6126.

A troubled political climate in the euro zone could extend the euro's slide against the pound ahead of a meeting on Monday evening between the Greek president Karolos Papoulias and the country's political leaders.

Analysts warned market attention could soon switch to funding problems in other peripheral euro zone countries.

Spanish 10-year bond yields traded around 6.3 percent on Monday, closing in on the 7 percent level that is seen as unsustainable, in a sign Greek political instability was weighing on the periphery as a whole.

SAFE-HAVEN STERLING?

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed investors increased their net long sterling positions.

Lloyds analysts said it was the highest net long sterling position since May last year, and stemmed from many market players seeing the pound as a safe haven relative to the common currency.

"As long as the worst doesn't happen in the euro area, sterling may continue to behave as a safe haven, but if there is a genuine event, we would have far less confidence in sterling's solidity," Lloyds said in a research note.

The next focus for investors will be the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, in which the central bank will give its latest UK growth and inflation forecasts.

The central bank is expected to maintain loose monetary policy and low interest rates for some time given euro zone concerns and recession, although policymakers were also likely to be focused on persistently high inflation.

"After last week's expected pause in quantitative easing, we look to the inflation report for signs that the BoE does indeed see inflation creeping up," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"While a large upwards move could see a large shift in sterling, a moderate increase in inflation expectations is likely priced in." (Editing by Toby Chopra)